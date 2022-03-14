What do we do with Nakamura? | Superfights
After his arrival at WWE in 2016, fan expectations were high for what Shinsuke Nakamura could do in the largest wrestling company in the world, but years later we can say that it hasn’t gone too well. In fact, the very fans who were so elated to see the star join Vince McMahon’s company have come to hate what it has become during his time there.
His time with WWE actually started off strong, with his debut match against Sami Zayn wowing audiences right away, and his NXT career as a whole was excellent. It seemed that his path was going to be unstoppable towards the WWE championship, but nothing could be further from the truth, his arrival in the main cast ended up signifying the end of the Nakamura that we knewas would also happen later with others like Bobby Roode, or Andrade.
► Forced to fight the “WWE way”
Before joining WWE, Shinsuke was considered one of the best fighters in the world. and without a doubt one of the best in the history of New Japan. his offense innovative and the wide variety of movements he used made him one of the best at doing it, but after his arrival to the main cast of WWE, he has been forced to limit himself and fight against the style in which the company often forces its stars to work.