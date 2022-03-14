What do we do with Nakamura? | Superfights

‎Gone are the days when he could show off his deep arsenal of moves, and instead fans are forced to watch as one of the best fighters on the planet is restricted to the same limited moveset every time he enters the ring. Although this may not be a big deal for audiences who are not familiar with how good Nakamura was in Japan, but he is incredibly frustrating for those who came to love the “King of Strong Style” for his work there.‎

‎Obviously, this is not entirely Shinsuke’s fault, since WWE is known for forcing wrestlers to limit their arsenal and work in a much more conservative and confident style, but that doesn’t stop fans from being happy that the man capable of five-star combat every day of the week feel so comfortable without this happening.‎

► Have you lost your passion for the industry?

‎One of the main reasons fans have soured on Nakamura during his time in WWE is the perceived notion that you have lost much of the passion he once had for the wrestling business. They believe that the industry no longer caresor the work he produces on it, but is more interested in just getting paid from Vince before his career is over.‎

‎While it’s easy to see why this may upset some wrestling fans who have been following Shinsuke’s career for quite some time, it’s hard to blame the star for worry more about the financial aspect of your career at this stage than anything else. Nakamura is 42 years old and probably knows that his days in the ring are numbered. He has every right to make sure earn as much money as possible before hanging up your boots foreverto ensure that he and his family are financially on track for retirement.‎

‎That said, it is disappointing to see that the man apparently He cares so little about the lousy push he has received in WWEand how he’s completely fine with being portrayed as the comic and half table character that he has been shown to be in recent years, especially after he became a world-renowned Superstar in Japan.‎