What do we do with Nakamura? | Superfights

‎After his arrival at WWE in 2016, fan expectations were high for what Shinsuke Nakamura could do in the largest wrestling company in the world, but years later we can say that it hasn’t gone too well. In fact, the very fans who were so elated to see the star join Vince McMahon’s company have come to hate what it has become during his time there.‎

‎His time with WWE actually started off strong, with his debut match against Sami Zayn wowing audiences right away, and his NXT career as a whole was excellent. It seemed that his path was going to be unstoppable towards the WWE championship, but nothing could be further from the truth, his arrival in the main cast ended up signifying the end of the Nakamura that we knewas would also happen later with others like Bobby Roode, or Andrade.

Nakamura this Friday on SmackDown

► Forced to fight the “WWE way”

‎Before joining WWE, Shinsuke was considered one of the best fighters in the world. and without a doubt one of the best in the history of New Japan. his offense innovative and the wide variety of movements he used made him one of the best at doing it, but after his arrival to the main cast of WWE, he has been forced to limit himself and fight against the style in which the company often forces its stars to work.‎

‎Gone are the days when he could show off his deep arsenal of moves, and instead fans are forced to watch as one of the best fighters on the planet is restricted to the same limited moveset every time he enters the ring. Although this may not be a big deal for audiences who are not familiar with how good Nakamura was in Japan, but he is incredibly frustrating for those who came to love the “King of Strong Style” for his work there.‎

‎Obviously, this is not entirely Shinsuke’s fault, since WWE is known for forcing wrestlers to limit their arsenal and work in a much more conservative and confident style, but that doesn’t stop fans from being happy that the man capable of five-star combat every day of the week feel so comfortable without this happening.‎

► Have you lost your passion for the industry?

‎One of the main reasons fans have soured on Nakamura during his time in WWE is the perceived notion that you have lost much of the passion he once had for the wrestling business. They believe that the industry no longer caresor the work he produces on it, but is more interested in just getting paid from Vince before his career is over.‎

‎While it’s easy to see why this may upset some wrestling fans who have been following Shinsuke’s career for quite some time, it’s hard to blame the star for worry more about the financial aspect of your career at this stage than anything else. Nakamura is 42 years old and probably knows that his days in the ring are numbered. He has every right to make sure earn as much money as possible before hanging up your boots foreverto ensure that he and his family are financially on track for retirement.‎

‎That said, it is disappointing to see that the man apparently He cares so little about the lousy push he has received in WWEand how he’s completely fine with being portrayed as the comic and half table character that he has been shown to be in recent years, especially after he became a world-renowned Superstar in Japan.‎

Has Nakamura lost his passion?

►‎ He has lost the aura of Superstar that he had in Japan

‎Not giving good stories to their long-term talents It is something that can seriously damage your reputation in WWE and ruin any reputation and aura that they built for themselves before coming to the company.‎

Shinsuke came to WWE a made man and was generally considered one of professional wrestling’s biggest stars outside of the promotion, but after almost five years of bad stories he doesn’t feel like the Superstar he once was. He has been portrayed as an often comical wrestler for so long that fans feel that his time as a main event level starespecially in WWE, it vanished a long time ago.‎

