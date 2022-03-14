We take you minute by minute of the Women’s Classic between America and Chivas del Clausura 2022

América Femenil receives Chivas Femenil on the field of the Azteca stadium, in another edition of the Liga MX Femenil National Classic. You follow the most important actions through ESPN

Women’s America receives on the field of the Azteca stadium Women’s Chivasin a match on Matchday 10 of Clausura 2022 and which means one more edition of the National Classic of the Women’s MX League.

The Eagles come into the match in third place overall, with 19 points in eight games and with striker Katty Martínez as the star of the team, a reinforcement who came from Tigres and has accumulated seven goals in the tournament.

Craig Harrington’s team looks solid and is a few units behind Rayadas, tournament leaders, and Tigres, second ranked.

While, Women’s Chivas It is undergoing a restructuring, but they keep Alicia Cervantes in their ranks, the most important scorer in the Liga MX Femenil in the last year and selected nationally.

With eight goals, the striker is the second highest scorer in Clausura 2022, just one goal behind Charlyn Corral.

It will be the 13th edition of the Liga MX Women’s National Classicwith a record of five victories for Women’s Americafour for Women’s Chivas and three draws.

The first players to score a goal were Lucero Cuevas and Tania Morales, in the semi-final first leg of the 2017 Apertura tournament, which they won Chivas to reach the final and win the title.



The match is a guarantee of goals, because the average number of goals scored in direct duels between both teams reaches 3.2 goals per game and Daniela Espinosa, seven goals, and Alicia Cervantes, six goals, are the top scorers in Clásicos.

The duel will serve to direct both teams to the final stretch of the regular tournament, since only one point separates them in the general table.

Follow the details of the match through ESPN and the best actions of the match of Day 10 of Clausura 2022.

The match ends at the Azteca Stadium. Without giving up and always trusting us: 🇫🇷 GUADALAJARA WON 🇫🇷#ClassicWithoutColors pic.twitter.com/YVuim7BBy7 – Women’s Chivas (@ChivasFemenil) March 14, 2022

49′ GOOOAAAL FROM GUADALAJARA! GOOOOOL OF @LICHACERVANTES! 🔥 Our forward anticipates, settles the ball and takes a powerful shot to tie the game. 🇫🇷 America 1-1 Chivas 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/vlLjQeEre0 – Women’s Chivas (@ChivasFemenil) March 14, 2022

38′ CEEEERCA! 😰@MichGonMer He hits a corner kick at the near post, the ball crosses the goal, but does not enter. – Women’s Chivas (@ChivasFemenil) March 14, 2022

⏱21′ | #ClassicWithoutColors 𝚟𝚜 Chivas

G⚽⚽⚽L DEL AME‼️@kattyabad10 takes the penalty in a perfect way to score the first of America AME 1-0 CHI pic.twitter.com/pAwAEIyo5J – Club América Femenil (@AmericaFemenil) March 14, 2022

8′ GOALKEEPER! 🧤 SPECTACULAR output of @blancafelixc to cut off a dangerous arrival from America. – Women’s Chivas (@ChivasFemenil) March 14, 2022

⏱3′ | #ClassicWithoutColors 𝚟𝚜 Chivas

Whoops! Scarlett near the first of the night 🔥

GIVE LOVE! 🦅 – Club América Femenil (@AmericaFemenil) March 14, 2022

We went out to warm up on the 🏟 Azteca court! 🔥#ClassicWithoutColors ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/AfFvWPvqfn – Women’s Chivas (@ChivasFemenil) March 14, 2022