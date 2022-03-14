We present the red carpet of the Bafta 2022 awards

The Royal Albert Hall in London is the setting for the Bafta awards 2022; where they recently paraded through the Red carpet celebrities like Lady Gaga, Naomi Campbell, Caitriona Balfe, Emma Stone, Salma Hayek, among many others.

The coincidence, in terms of styling, of several famous people when betting on black and white was remarkable; but also the great triumph of velvet in combination with lace and other volumes such as tulle.

Lady Gaga has been one of the most applauded by the international fashion chronicle. (TWITTER)

The intense black and pink stood out on the bodies of the celebrities who attended this long-awaited event.

On this occasion, more than one appeared in gothic-style attire, while the gentlemen were less daring in choosing your suit for the occasion; Benedict Cumberbatch, actor of The Power of the Dog, was a good example that the classic can be imposing and sophisticated.

While, in honor of the striking, Daniel Kaluuya, an actor in the Black Mirror series, is a reference.

The American actress, of Puerto Rican origin, Ariana DeBose looked very striking and cheerful with this yellow dress that highlights her image.

