Two films and a series, the recommendations for the weekend

american gangster 80% Netflix Year 2007 Duration: 2 hours 37 minutes Director: Ridley Scott Aside from the fact that he was a heroin dealer, Frank Lucas’s career would make an ideal case study for a business school. “American Gangster” tells his success story. Inheriting a crime empire from his notorious boss Bumpy Johnson, he cornered New York’s drug trade with admirable capitalist strategies. He personally flew to Southeast Asia to buy his product directly from suppliers, used an ingenious import scheme to get it into the United States, and sold it with higher purity and lower cost than anyone else. In the end, his value was over $150 million and he got a reduced sentence by striking a deal to expose three-quarters of the NYPD’s narcotics officers as corrupt. And he always took his mother to church on Sundays. Lucas is played by Denzel Washington in another one of those performances where he’s affable and soft on the outside, but ruthless enough to set an enemy on fire.

The horror 87% Amazon Prime Video

In its first season, the series reimagines John Franklin’s ill-fated Arctic expedition.

Year: 2018 Duration: 2 Seasons Creators: David Kajganich, Soo Hugh “The Terror” is an adaptation of Dan Simmons’ 2007 bestseller about the imagined fate of HMS Erebus and HMS Terror, which disappeared along with 129 crew members in 1845 while Sir John Franklin led them in search of the legendary Northwest Passage through of the Arctic. The series could then be regarded with indifferent interest. Now, the story of two ships and their men trapped for two winters in the unyielding ice, bored, isolated, and increasingly paranoid and unsettled by the uncertainty of rescue…well, it has more resonance, shall we say. The dynamics and characteristics of those responsible for each of the boats are impressively dense and detailed. As viewers we witness the relationship between Franklin (Ciaran Hinds) and Crozier (Jared Harris) – their ties and their tensions – gradually illuminated through flashbacks to the times before the expedition. History, horror, and much of human life is here, and it’s all done well. However, it never quite reaches the glory one would expect from the acting talent behind the scenes. I lost my body 96% Fernando Gaxiola

The animated feature film is about an amputated hand that wants to find its body again, also, in parallel, it narrates the birth of a romantic story.