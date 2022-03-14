Two films and a series, the recommendations for the weekend
american gangster 80%
Netflix
Year 2007
Duration: 2 hours 37 minutes
Director: Ridley Scott
Aside from the fact that he was a heroin dealer, Frank Lucas’s career would make an ideal case study for a business school. “American Gangster” tells his success story. Inheriting a crime empire from his notorious boss Bumpy Johnson, he cornered New York’s drug trade with admirable capitalist strategies. He personally flew to Southeast Asia to buy his product directly from suppliers, used an ingenious import scheme to get it into the United States, and sold it with higher purity and lower cost than anyone else. In the end, his value was over $150 million and he got a reduced sentence by striking a deal to expose three-quarters of the NYPD’s narcotics officers as corrupt. And he always took his mother to church on Sundays.
Lucas is played by Denzel Washington in another one of those performances where he’s affable and soft on the outside, but ruthless enough to set an enemy on fire.
The horror 87%
Amazon Prime Video
Year: 2018
Duration: 2 Seasons
Creators: David Kajganich, Soo Hugh
“The Terror” is an adaptation of Dan Simmons’ 2007 bestseller about the imagined fate of HMS Erebus and HMS Terror, which disappeared along with 129 crew members in 1845 while Sir John Franklin led them in search of the legendary Northwest Passage through of the Arctic. The series could then be regarded with indifferent interest. Now, the story of two ships and their men trapped for two winters in the unyielding ice, bored, isolated, and increasingly paranoid and unsettled by the uncertainty of rescue…well, it has more resonance, shall we say.
The dynamics and characteristics of those responsible for each of the boats are impressively dense and detailed. As viewers we witness the relationship between Franklin (Ciaran Hinds) and Crozier (Jared Harris) – their ties and their tensions – gradually illuminated through flashbacks to the times before the expedition. History, horror, and much of human life is here, and it’s all done well. However, it never quite reaches the glory one would expect from the acting talent behind the scenes.
I lost my body 96%
Fernando Gaxiola
Netflix
Year: 2019
Duration: 1 hour 21 minutes
Director: Jeremy Clapin
Naoufel is a young French man who suffers an accident in which he loses his hand. He falls in love with Gabrielle and they share attempted bonding. At the same time, his hand will have to find its way back to his body.
Disney, Pixar, Ghibli, DreamWorks, Sony and Illumination have dominated the animation industry in recent years. They have created the stereotype that movies of this genre are necessarily for a children’s audience, while Charlie Kaufman and Wes Anderson have created excellent films that are not necessarily aimed at children, since they are usually sold as something youthful. “I lost my body” are added to the list of nominees who should have won an award and were unfairly defeated. Not only for its stylistic innovation, but also for its way of telling a hard story, transforming the natural into surreal. Although it is told in three different stories: past, present and the journey of the hand, it is felt that the lost limb has a life and soul of its own, since the director tells us more than what he sees.
Once again, it adds to a victory for the streaming industries for creating quality content and adds to another of the injustices of the Oscars for not giving recognition to films that deserve it.