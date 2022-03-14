The power of the dog rises as the great winner of the Critics’ Choice Awards

The race before the arrival of the Oscar awards intensifies in its final stretch, with a weekend full of awards. The same day that the winners of the Bafta awardsalso announced the winners of Critics’ Choice Awards.

The Film Critics Awards are presented by the Broadcast Film Critics Association in recognition of the best in film and television. The current edition was led by West Side Storythe remake directed by Steven Spielberg, and Belfastthe autobiographical drama by Kenneth Branagh, each with 11 nominations.

Jane Campion accepts the Best Picture award alongside Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

The maximum prize of the night was in the hands of the power of the dog (The Power of the Dog), the drama directed by Jane Campionwon the award for Best Film and Best Director, among others.

On the performance side, Will Smith He won the Best Actor award for his performance in king richardwhile Jessica Chastain won the statuette for Best Actress for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. On the side of the distribution categories, Troy Kotsur won Best Supporting Actor for CODAand Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story.

On the side of the small screen, Succession, the acclaimed HBO family drama won the award for Best Drama Series, as well as some acting categories. For your part Mare of Easttown It was established as the Best Miniseries, like its protagonist Kate Winslet. And finally, ted lasso repeated as the Best Comedy, as well as the main acting shortlists of the comedy category, being one of the most winning titles of the night.

Below is the list of winners:

FILMS

BEST FILM

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“tick, tick…Boom!”

“West Side Story”

BEST ACTOR

Nicholas Cage – “Pig”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”

Peter Dinklage – “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield – “tick, tick…Boom!”

Will Smith – “King Richard”

Denzel Washington – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain – “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman – “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”

Alana Haim – “Licorice Pizza”

Nicole Kidman – “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart – “Spencer”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jamie Dornan – “Belfast”

Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur – “CODA”

Jared Leto – “House of Gucci”

JK Simmons – “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caitríona Balfe – “Belfast”

Ariana DeBose – “West Side Story”

Ann Dowd – “Mass”

Kirsten Dunst – “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”

Rita Moreno – “West Side Story”

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS/ACTOR

Jude Hill – “Belfast”

Cooper Hoffman – “Licorice Pizza”

Emilia Jones – “CODA”

Woody Norman – “C’mon C’mon”

Saniyya Sidney – “King Richard”

Rachel Zegler – “West Side Story”

BEST CAST

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“The Harder They Fall”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast”

Jane Campion – “The Power of the Dog”

Guillermo del Toro – “Nightmare Alley”

Steven Spielberg – “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve – “Dune”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice Pizza”

Zach Baylin – “King Richard”

Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast”

Adam McKay, David Sirota – “Don’t Look Up”

Aaron Sorkin – “Being the Ricardos”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Jane Campion – “The Power of the Dog”

Maggie Gyllenhaal – “The Lost Daughter”

Siân Heder – “CODA”

Tony Kushner – “West Side Story”

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – “Dune”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Bruno Delbonnel – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Greig Fraser – “Dune”

Janusz Kaminski – “West Side Story”

Dan Laustsen – “Nightmare Alley”

Ari Wegner – “The Power of the Dog”

Haris Zambarloukos – “Belfast”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – “Belfast”

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – “Nightmare Alley”

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – “The French Dispatch”

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – “West Side Story”

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – “Dune”

BEST MOUNTING

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – “West Side Story”

Una Ni Dhonghaile – “Belfast”

Andy Jurgensen – “Licorice Pizza”

Peter Sciberras – “The Power of the Dog”

Joe Walker – “Dune”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jenny Beavan – “Cruella”

Luis Sequeira – “Nightmare Alley”

Paul Tazewell – “West Side Story”

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – “Dune”

Janty Yates – “House of Gucci”

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLE

“cruella”

“dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

“Nightmare Alley”

BETTER VISUAL EFFECTS

“dune”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“Nightmare Alley”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

BEST COMEDY

“Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar”

“Don’t Look Up”

“FreeGuy”

“The French Dispatch”

“Licorice Pizza”

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Charm”

“flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

Raya and the Last Dragon

BEST FOREIGN FILM

“To Hero”

“Drive My Car”

“flee”

“The Hand of God”

“The Worst Person in the World”

BEST SONG

Be Alive – “King Richard”

Two Little Caterpillars – “Charm”

Guns Go Bang – “The Harder They Fall”

Just Look Up – “Don’t Look Up”

No Time to Die – “No Time to Die”

BEST SOUNDTRACK

Nicholas Britell – “Don’t Look Up”

Jonny Greenwood – “The Power of the Dog”

Jonny Greenwood-Spencer”

Nathan Johnson – “Nightmare Alley”

Hans Zimmer – “Dune”

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Evil” (Paramount Plus)

“For All Mankind” (Apple TV Plus)

“The Good Fight” (Paramount Plus)

“Pose” (FX)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“The Great” (Hulu)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“The Other Two” (HBO Max)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX on Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

BEST MINISERIES

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“Dr. Death” (Peacock)

“It’s a Sin” (HBO Max)

Maid (Netflix)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

“Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Wanda Vision” (Disney Plus)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

“Come From Away” (Apple TV Plus)

“List of a Lifetime” (Lifetime)

“The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” (Lifetime)

“Oslo” (HBO)

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” (The Roku Channel)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Mike Colter – “Evil” (Paramount Plus)

Brian Cox – “Succession” (HBO)

Lee Jung-jae – “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Billy Porter – “Pose” (FX)

Jeremy Strong – “Succession” (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SERIES DRAMA

Uzo Aduba – “In Treatment” (HBO)

Chiara Aurelia – “Cruel Summer” (Freeform)

Christine Baranski – “The Good Fight” (Paramount Plus)

Katja Herbers – “Evil” (Paramount Plus)

Melanie Lynskey – “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

MJ Rodriguez – “Pose” (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicholas Braun – “Succession” (HBO)

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)

Kieran Culkin – “Succession” (HBO)

Justin Hartley – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession” (HBO)

Mandy Patinkin – “The Good Fight” (Paramount Plus)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Andrea Martin – “Evil” (Paramount Plus)

Audra McDonald – “The Good Fight” (Paramount Plus)

Christine Lahti – “Evil” (Paramount Plus)

J. Smith-Cameron – “Succession” (HBO)

Sarah Snook – “Succession” (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson – “This Is Us” (NBC)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Iain Armitage – “Young Sheldon” (CBS)

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great” (Hulu)

Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Elle Fanning – “The Great” (Hulu)

Renée Elise Goldsberry – “Girls5eva” (Peacock)

Selena Gomez – “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Sandra Oh – “The Chair” (Netflix)

Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)

Jean Smart – “Hacks” (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ncuti Gatwa – “Sex Education” (Netflix)

Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Harvey Guillen – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Brandon Scott Jones – “Ghosts” (CBS)

Ray Romano – “Made for Love” (HBO Max)

Bowen Yang – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Kristin Chenoweth – “Schmigadoon!” (Apple TVPlus)

Molly Shannon – “The Other Two” (HBO Max)

Cecily Strong – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Josie Totah – “Saved By the Bell” (Peacock)

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Olly Alexander – “It’s a Sin” (HBO Max)

Paul Bettany – “WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

William Jackson Harper – “Love Life” (HBO Max)

Joshua Jackson – “Dr. Death” (Peacock)

Michael Keaton – “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Hamish Linklater – “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Danielle Brooks – “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” (Lifetime)

Cynthia Erivo – “Genius: Aretha” (National Geographic)

Thuso Mbedu – “The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

Elizabeth Olsen – “WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Margaret Qualley – “Maid” (Netflix)

Kate Winslet – “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Murray Bartlett – “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Zach Gilford – “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

William Jackson Harper – “The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

Evan Peters – “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Christian Slater – “Dr. Death” (Peacock)

Courtney B. Vance – “Genius: Aretha” (National Geographic)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Kaitlyn Dever – “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Kathryn Hahn – “WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Melissa McCarthy – “Nine Perfect Strangers” (Hulu)

Julianne Nicholson – “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Jean Smart – “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

BEST FOREIGN SERIES

“Acapulco” (Apple TV Plus)

“Call My Agent!” (Netflix)

“Lupin” (Netflix)

“Money Heist” (Netflix)

“Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

“Big Mouth” (Netflix)

“Bluey” (Disney Plus)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

“The Great North” (Fox)

“Q-Force” (Netflix)

“What If…?” (DisneyPlus)

BEST TALKSHOW

“The Amber Ruffin Show” (Peacock)

“Desus & Mero” (Showtime)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” (Bravo)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

“Good Timing with Jo Firestone” (Peacock)

“James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999” (Vimeo)

Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy (Peacock)

“Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American” (Netflix)

“Trixie Mattel: One Night Only” (YouTube)