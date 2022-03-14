The new Gearbox game will have participation in Fortnite

Gearbox Software, creators of series like Borderlands and Brothers in Arms, are about to release their new FPS title with RPG elements: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. This video game will have a stake in the world of Fortnite to broaden its horizons.

Apex Legends Mobile for Android arrives in Mexico, a hard blow for Fortnite

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a spin-off within the Borderlands series that will be released on March 25 and before its release it has been announced that the video game will have a season pass. With this pass you will have access to different rewards and a game mode where the enemies will be more and more difficult.

The announcement is accompanied by quite pleasant news for Fortnite players. If you purchase Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands via the Epic Store, you’ll be able to gain access to the Diamond Pony-shaped speeder within the massive shooter.

Also on his Twitter profile, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands showed a video of what this incredible slider for Fortnite will look like:

And what is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

Gearbox Software announced Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands in July 2021. However, it was not until September that Gearbox and 2K presented us with a video with a lot of chaotic action. This video showed us more about the first person action that the video game would have. In addition, the trailer shows a little of the story that is wrapped in a rather strange black humor. And to top it off, it was seasoned with the music of the Korean group BABYMETAL, which left many of us with an incredible taste in our mouths and great expectations of what the final game will be.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will be released on March 22 for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC. So if you want to get the reward for Fortnite, you just have to pre-order the video game on the Epic Store.

What do you think of this Borderlands spin-off? Do you think Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will be a success? Share your answers in the comments of our social networks.