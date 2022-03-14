Sofía Vergara, Angelina Jolie and other top-paid celebrities in Hollywood

The coronavirus pandemic affected many areas in the world; the film and television industry were some of them. This as a result of the fact that several productions had to stop.

However, streaming platforms shone at this timesince almost everything that was done was done virtually.

Although it was somewhat different, this did not prevent several projects from doing very well, especially in profits.

Some famous actresses were quite benefited, accumulating millionaire sums of moneywhich established them as the best paid in Hollywood.

Those actresses are:

– Scarlett Johansson: The 37-year-old artist ranks first among the celebrities who earn the most since 2018. According to the Forbes count cited by https://womenintheworld.org/, in 2021 she earned around 56 million pesos. In the middle of that year she released the movie ‘Black Widow’, which helped add to her fortune.

– Sofia Vergara: The Colombian actress, in recent years, has appeared on the list of the highest paid. According to Forbes, in 2021 she received a total of $43 million for her participation in the reality show America’s Got Talent, as well as for being a producer of blockbuster movies and the star of the television show Modern Family.

– Angelina Jolie: The actress cannot be left out of this list, because for years she has been one of the most successful artists in Hollywood. In the year 2021 she was no exception to her, as she pocketed a total of 35.5 million dollars, with projects such as “Eternals”, in which she brought Thena, the Marvel heroine, to life.

– Reese witherspoon: The actress whom many still remember for her leading role in ‘Legally Blonde’ is consecrated as the richest in the world, according to Forbes. In 2021 she added to her fortune 35 million dollars, thanks to her successful projects in which she has debuted as a producer, but also as a star of the Apple TV reality show, “The Morning Show”.

– Julia Roberts: Not only consecrated as one of the wealthiest actresses, but also one of the most talented and with great recognition. In 2021 she premiered on Netflix with the series “Leave the World Behind”, with which she added 28 million dollars to her estate. In addition, she is expected to continue growing, since in 2022 she will premiere the romantic comedy “Ticket to Paradise”.

– Jennifer Aniston: Without a doubt, she is one of the most beloved artists of the public. Not only because of her beauty, but also because of her talent. In 2021 she added $28 million to her vast fortune, which is estimated to be around $300 million.