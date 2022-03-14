Paul Dano Appeared in One of the Best Bruce Willis Movies Available on HBO Max – CINEMABLEND

If you don’t have any big plans, you can watch this Paul Dano and Bruce Willis movie on HBO Max, directed by one of the many filmmakers who have participated in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise.

Paul Dano has won plaudits with his reimagining of Riddler in batmanthe new film in the cinematographic universe of the bat detective, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson. If you have already seen this feature film on the big screen and you were left wanting to discover Dano’s career, then we have good news for you: HBO Max has a title from his career that you cannot miss..

In 2012 he premiered Looper, an explosive film that perfectly combined science fiction with a mafia movie; the inspiration of predecessor tapes like terminator and Return to the future were present and provided a familiar atmosphere to the production starring Bruce Willis and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

One of the most entertaining titles in Paul Dano’s career is available on HBO Max.



It is worth mentioning that Looper premiered when director Rian Johnson was still practically at the beginning of his career and was not yet immersed in the project of Star Wars: The Last Jediso true hate fan base had not been present in his life.

The film received good reviews and also featured performances by Paul Dano and Emily Blunt in minor roles, the latter revealed that she accepted the role of Sara after only having read half the script; she so she very much liked the idea that Johnson had been working on for a decade before.

What is ‘Looper’ about?

In 2074, the mob gets rid of rivals or awkward people on their way to the top by sending them back in time, where someone they completely trust was ready to shoot them and end their lives.. The victim arrived with a bag on his head, which prevented him from seeing the one who would liquidate him, at the same time that it prevented the hitman from recognizing who was putting a bullet between his eyebrows.

Both Paul Dano and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have been in the Batman cinematic universe.



Joe, personified in two different stages by Bruce Willis and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, will find himself in trouble when he finds out that the organization he works for wants to get rid of him and wants to send him to his past self to close the cycle., removing it forever from the timeline. Both will have to fight on their line of origin to avoid being liquidated.

Paul Dano plays the role of Seth, a kind of explosive, easily irritable guy. He is usually Joe’s confidant, although a terrible accident with his “Looper” leaves him wandering helpless and worried about the crime he has committed.. The film is available on HBO Max, as well as other titles featuring Dano such as A Corpse to Survive.