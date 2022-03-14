Minecraft: university organizes entrance party for students in the game by COVID-19 | coronavirus | pandemic | South Korea | Video game

minecraft the popular sandbox video game that has conquered the world for more than a decade, has become one of the most important tools to save official interactions and ceremonies in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Although more than two years have passed since the start of the emergency, in some countries, such as in South Korea, restrictions are still necessary. Therefore, one college decided to use the game to give a friendly welcome to his students, and thus avoid putting them at risk unnecessarily.

The situation of the pandemic in South Korea has forced new restrictions to prevent the contagion curve from rising again. This has meant that many institutions, including schools and universities, close their doors again after reopening for a while. The virtual classes they became a reality again, and various ceremonies, such as graduation ceremonies, became impossible again.

Minecraft: the favorite platform of universities

However, as has happened on a few occasions over the last two years, Minecraft has once again been the protagonist of a creative solution. It turns out that a university in the Asian country had no better idea than to organize a Welcome party for your newly admitted students.

The case was shared by a user on Redditwhich published a video showing the opening ceremony organized in Minecraft by the Yeung Nam University.

Entrance ceremony in Minecraft: classrooms, campuses and games

In the video in question you can see how those responsible for the event managed to recreate an entire conference room or large classroom within the game. With a stage and a podium included.

In addition, other environments are also seen, such as a patio, a university campus and even a playground for the celebration.

The clip has generated more than 50,000 reactions on the aforementioned platform and has already been shared on various social media.