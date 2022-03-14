Mark Wahlberg once revealed that he wanted to replace Robert Downey Jr. as ‘Iron Man’

Mark Wahlberg has been the lead actor in many action movies. However, when it comes to superhero movies, the actor seems to have avoided the genre. But he once joked that if there’s a superhero he’d be interested in playing, it’s Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man.

Mark Wahlberg would only make superhero movies on one condition

Mark Wahlberg | Josh Brated/Getty Images

Wahlberg has played action heroes who already seem a little overpowered in one way or another. Of the papers of him in transformers, to thrillers like Shooter, he is no stranger to roles that require him to save the world. But so far, he just hasn’t done it wearing a cape and a costume. In an interview with Cinepop, the boogie nights star once explained that there is a reason for that.

“I like them enough, I’m not one of those purists who says, ‘Oh, this isn’t cinema.’ I think the public decides and obviously, they [superhero movies] they have been very successful. It’s just that for me personally, as an actor, I would have a really hard time walking out of my trailer in a cape and spandex suit,” he revealed.

However, there is a superhero role that Wahlberg would not be willing to play.

“I was working very hard to bring The six billion dollar man to the screen, which is based on a television series. And it was based on a lot of wish fulfillment and what this character could do, based on what they did to him,” she said. “But he was grounded in reality and you felt like it would be a lot more believable as a realist, for me, to be able to play that role and feel like ‘I could do this,’ in a way that didn’t feel silly. But you never know: maybe the right part will come along! We’ll see.”

Mark Wahlberg once revealed that he wanted to play ‘Iron Man’ after Robert Downey Jr.

Apart from The six billion dollar man, there was another superhero that he wanted to play that had a similar set of powers. In an interview with Yahoo, Wahlberg revealed that he would have been interested in playing Iron Man in a possible sequel.

“I would like to take charge of the Iron Man franchise for Robert Downey,” Wahlberg said. “It’s one of those things where I like to play real people, [so] I have never been asked.

Wahlberg then shared that for a brief period early in his career there was talk of another superhero franchise.

“I was once talked about for the role of Robin in bat Man [Forever],” he continued. “Someone dodged a bullet!”

Psst! Bochinche Alert: If Roven had his way, Marky Mark would have recited the oath. But his days of influence in the DCU are over, so he’s no longer an option.#GLC pic.twitter.com/tAiRibnZ6Z — Mario-Francisco Robles (@iDJWeddings) August 14, 2018

According to Comic Book Resources, Mark Wahlberg was rumored to be in the offing for the character of Green Lantern for the DCEU. However, neither Wahlberg nor Warner Bros. have ever addressed these claims.

Mark Wahlberg would be interested in playing a villain

Mark Wahlberg hasn’t entirely ruled out playing a superhero. But Unexplored The actor wouldn’t mind getting his hands dirty like a villain.

“I always try to mix and do something different. But I love and accept playing villain characters,” Wahlberg told ET Canada. “I haven’t gotten to do that many times.”

RELATED: Mark Wahlberg went fully into daddy mode at his daughter’s dance