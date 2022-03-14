La Jornada – TV series delve into the ins and outs of the new economy in the US

New York. Theranos, WeWork, Uber and their founders, gurus fallen from the pedestal, as well as the ins and outs of the companies of the new economy, have become a new manna for television series.

Broadcast since March 3 in the United States on the Hulu platform, The Dropout reconstructs in the form of fiction the history of Theranos, start-up Silicon Valley that promised to revolutionize blood testing but never delivered on its promises.

Its founder, Elizabeth Holmes, who came to be crowned the youngest self made woman millionaire, was found guilty by a jury in January of defrauding her investors.

one week before The Dropoutthe Showtime platform launched super-pumpeda series about the rise of Uber and the fall of its founder Travis Kalanick, who had to resign in 2017 after the revelations of brutal management practices and the multiplication of episodes of sexual and moral harassment in his company.

Apple TV is not far behind. As of March 18 presents WeCrasheda fiction of eight episodes about another flagship of the gigeconomythe shared office rental company WeWork, and its eccentric founder Adam Neumann, fired in 2019 for his controversial management.

After years spent focusing on crimes, miscarriages of justice or behind the scenes of sports successes, series producers are now sparing no resources for true stories inspired by current economic times.

“Out of the ordinary”

For David Brown, business journalist and narrator of the podcast WeCrashed (wondery), which inspired the series, the novelty is due in large part to the relentless competition between the platforms of streamingwhich “seek to tell increasingly unique stories” to stay in the game.

Like WeCrashed, The Dropout is based on a podcast of the same name about the Theranos case, produced by ABC News.

“The business world is perfect, because behind every great company story lies an incredible story of human battles,” explained Brown, who also animates the podcast Business Wars.

According to him, the common point between Theranos, WeWork, Uber, is that they have had “unusual characters” at the helm. “Audiences love to see giants and titans fall.”

Amanda Seyfried, who plays Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, highlights a “desperate need to understand” the character. The one who, with unparalleled daring, left his studies at Stanford University to found Theranos at the age of 19, managed to include former US Secretaries of State and Defense – Henry Kissinger, George Shultz and Jim Mattis – on his board of directors. – and covered the covers of economic magazines.

“The ability that these characters have to mythologize themselves and occupy the same place as the gods in our society is totally fascinating,” he explained in the New York Times David Levien, one of the writers and producers of super-pumped.

Long neck

But Amanda Seyfried also highlights the frailties of Holmes, who always wore turtleneck shirts, like his model, the late Apple boss Steve Jobs, and even changed his voice, making it deeper to gain authority.

The series also explores the flight forward of Theranos, which continued to raise funds despite the failures of its prototype blood-testing machines, the dire consequences for patients and the toxic environment that reigned in the company.

On WeWorkAdam Neumann, played by Jared Leto, exasperates as much as he seduces. The glamorous couple he builds with his wife Rebekah, played by Anne Hathaway, is also featured in the series.

But “it takes a lot of people to build a bubble like WeWork. He’s not just a man,” stressed one of the creators, Drew Crevello, for whom the series is also an “indictment” of the excesses of the “venture capital ecosystem”.

David Brown remains skeptical about the idea that the appetite for these series reflects a questioning of the economic system.

“The most fascinating stories are so because they say something about the way we see the world. But above all, they are interesting stories”, she justifies.

And it doesn’t end here. HBO recently announced a series about the giant Facebook, The Doomsday Machine.