Keanu Reeves talks about his Chinese origins in the promotion of ‘Matrix: Resurrections’

Kenau Reeves has slipped back into the skin of Neo whom we met in the year 1999 in ‘Matrix’ when he played it for the first time. After a first trilogy directed by the Wachowski sisters.

Now, Lana Wachowski premieres a fourth installment of this virtual world, ‘Matrix: Resurrections‘, where Neo is reunited with Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and many other familiar and new characters.

During the promotion of the tape Keanu Reeves has offered an interview to NBC Asian America where the actor has spoken about his ancestry. And it is that, Keanu was born in Beirut but has Canadian nationality. His mother is British, born in Essex, and his father was born in Hawaii but is of Chinese descent.





Keanu Reeves with his mother, Patricia Tylor, at the 2020 Oscars | Getty

So in the interview they asked Reeves Over some headlines that have talked about himl like a”person of color” To which Keanu replies: “I don’t know if I agree with that title. But I don’t agree with it“.

To continue talking about your connection to his Chinese origins: “My relationship with my Asian identity has always been good and healthy. I love her. We have grown up together, “explains the actor who always had the influence of this culture very present thanks to his grandmother.

The Asian influence in the ‘Matrix’ movies

In the ‘Matrix’ franchise are relevant the influences What do you have of Japanese anime and the chinese kung fu movies. Lana Wachowski is a great admirer of this type of cinema, so she is a true expert in it.

In ‘Matrix: Resurrections’ the cast joins the Chinese-British actress Jessica Henwick who plays Bugs, a character who has a mission to find Neo and rescue him from the machines that have trapped him in the Matrix.





Jessica Henwick at the premiere of ‘Matrix: Resurrections’ | Getty

Thus, the actress tells the medium that Bugs was not written to be Asian and “it was not a conscious decision to choose an Asian person for Bugs. But I know that it means a lot to the community and that is amazing.”

It’s also in the movie Priyanka Chopra who plays saty, a computer program that decides to help humans: “I think the ‘The Matrix’ movies really respect that,” said the Indian actress. “Bringing Eastern philosophy, that I, having grown up in the East and grown up in India, feel like there is something so powerful in ancient wisdom that comes from cultures that are so ancient and have been passed down from generation to generation.”





Priyanka Chopra at the premiere of ‘Matrix: Resurrections’ | Getty

Finally, Keanu Reeves talks about martial arts scenes he has had to interpret in the franchise: “With martial arts, [estamos] presenting those art forms in a clever way, in a respectful way. Not in a way that’s experienced as a cartoon, but from a place of reverence.”

Surely you are interested in:

Sandra Bullock talks about relationship rumors with Keanu Reeves and the actor says they have “good chemistry”