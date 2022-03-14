Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together after being separated for nearly two decades. Here’s why J.Lo doesn’t think they’ll break up again.

Jennifer Lopez talks about giving love another chance

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez | Filippo MONTEFORTE/AFP) (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images

Lopez spoke with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie about their new movie, Marry me, and her rekindled relationship with Affleck. Lopez says she gave love another chance after the heartbreak.

“You don’t know with life,” says López. “You just have to do what feels right to you. You have to follow your heart. you have to be honest, [and ask yourself], ‘Is this right for me? Its not this? Do I want to get past this? It is not like this? Those are important decisions, and when you’re in the public eye, yes, people are looking at those decisions, but at the end of the day, you have to do what feels right in your own heart.”

Guthrie asked Lopez about his meeting with Affleck. López says that he has learned a lot in recent years. “I think what we learned last time is that love, when you’re lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special, and you have to keep a little bit of that private. And that’s what we’ve learned.”

Jennifer Lopez does not believe that she and Ben Affleck will separate again

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/uUkia8_L7ts?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Lopez is sure she’s finally found the one. During an interview with cbs this morning Gayle King, Lopez says she thinks she got it right this time.

Lopez tells Rolling Stone that she thinks she and Affleck will stay together this time because they’re in a different situation than when they had a previous relationship. They have learned to navigate the media and balance their relationship with the media frenzy. Lopez says the media attention is a big part of what led to her breakup in 2004. However, she says they’re in a different space now and can handle it.

“We’ve both grown up,” Lopez tells Rolling Stone. “We are the same and we are different. And that’s the good thing: getting a second chance at true love. Like I said, we learned a lot. We know what is real, what is not real. So, it’s just that the game has changed.”

Will there be wedding bells for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/USK8_yX83OI?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Neither Lopez nor Affleck have directly answered this question. However, both have hinted that they are willing to give marriage a chance. In his interview with The Wall Street Journal, Affleck says that he hopes to be a husband again one day.

“The most important thing is to be a good father,” says Affleck. “The second most important thing is to be a good man. And a good person. And apparently, you know, a good husband. He hopefully.”

RELATED: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Ben Affleck is careful not to talk too much about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.