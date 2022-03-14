Immunotherapy reduces fatality by 30% in patients with kidney cancer

This innovative therapy can not only be used in kidney cancer, but also in some types of cancer.

Dr. Anna Di Marco, hematologist oncologist at the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center in Ponce. Photo: Archive of the journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Dr. Anna Di Marco, hematologist oncologist at the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center in Ponce, commented that kidney cancer is diagnosed in approximately 64,000 people, and 14,000 people die annually from this type of cancer in the United StatesHence the importance of diagnosing it early. In the case of Puerto Rico, the figures are very even.

“Before, 15% of stage 4 patients lasted 5 years, but now with the arrival of immunotherapy, many patients with metastatic kidney cancer last for many years, even I have patients who have been cured of everything, they are innovative therapies that have come to change what the word cancer is”, emphasized the specialist.

In the treatment of this disease there have been many advances, “before, I am talking about two years ago, the patient underwent surgery, was diagnosed with kidney cancer and had to undergo surgery and wait for the cancer to return, that is not the case anymore, now patients can opt for prevention therapies, that is, first they operate on kidney cancer and then we can take some therapies, such as immunotherapy for 12 months, in order to prevent and lower the chance that kidney cancer will come back ”, he commented.

However, the main treatment is surgery, regardless of whether it is stage 1, 2 and 3, this surgery is performed by a urologist, after which immunotherapy is continued for 12 months as prevention. In patients with stage 4 where the cancer is already throughout the body, the recommended therapy is immunotherapy along with medication.

East type of prevention therapies after surgery, they are available in Puerto Rico, so those patients who need to take this type of treatment could do so within the same island, without having to travel to another country.

It is important to highlight that immunotherapy is different from chemotherapy, and this type of therapy has two different approaches, in the first part, it helps early-stage patients who were cured with surgery to prevent a relapse, while those patients with metastases its function is to prevent death.

Immunotherapy is given through a vein and usually lasts 30 minutes to an hour. Its main function is to stimulate the body to detect cancer cells and thus attack them. With this type of therapy, some side effects such as hair loss are avoided; however, if there may be side effects, they are given only to some patients, and they are associated with the inflammation of some part of the body, these will become evident as the treatment progresses.

this therapy innovative, it can not only be used in kidney cancer, but also in some types of breast cancer, womb cancer and cervical cancer, among others. The impact it’s having this therapy in the health of patients, it is positive and on a large scale.

Symptoms, risk factors and diagnosis

Among the main symptoms of kidney cancer is blood in the urine, however, in some cases there are people who may have this symptom without being totally evident, for which it is recommended to go to the primary care doctor and perform the kidney test. urine at least once a year. Through this test, the doctor can detect if there are traces of blood, and if so, continue with the investigation to identify if there is kidney cancer.

Constant high blood pressure can be another warning sign, as well as swelling in the legs, despite being very common symptoms, there are other more specific ones, such as elevated hemoglobin, however, the main test will be urine.

The risk factors that could occur for this type of cancer are advanced age, “from 50 years onwards, it is the prevalence, the older we are, the greater the risk we have of having kidney cancer,” said the specialist. Another risk factor is smoking, because it is a toxin in excess, as well as obesity, high blood pressure and family history.

“Family history of kidney cancer, or syndromes related to kidney cancer, for example, there is one called voghipendilau, people with this syndrome have to be more aware of having kidney cancer, these patients must be constantly monitored” , he claimed.

Once the patient presents blood in the urine, he is immediately referred to a urologist, who will request a sonogram of the kidneys to see if there is any mass in the kidney, and if so, he has to do surgery, however, it will depend on the size of the dough.

“If the tumor is less than 7 cm, the urologist will perform a partial nephrectomy, which means removing a small piece of the kidney, if it is very large, then the urologist will perform a total nephrectomy, which means removing a kidney,” he explained.

After this procedure, it is vitally important to refer the patient to an oncologist, because there are different treatment options such as immunotherapy for 12 months, to prevent the cancer from coming back, usually it can be seen that the cancer comes back through of a metastasis, therefore, it is crucial to have this therapy prevention in the early stages.

As for the medical team, all oncologists are trained to treat kidney cancer, in fact, once a year, they meet at the Association of Hematology and Oncology to view advances in therapies and treatments.

Investigations in Puerto Rico

Clinical trials in oncology are fundamental, because thanks to them new therapies and drugs are approved that can help both the patient and the doctor. Currently, there are many clinical trials underway for the treatment of kidney cancer.

In Puerto Rico there are different centers associated with conducting clinical trials, which, in turn, are related to the United States. So those study patients in these clinical trials can do so with complete peace of mind, since they are investigations that are carried out with different centers throughout the island.

“I understand that it is of the utmost importance, if a patient is offered to be in a clinical trial, to be part of the future of medicine, in addition to the drugs that are being developed, the drugs that are included in the clinical trial are the drugs of the future,” he emphasized.

See the full interview:

