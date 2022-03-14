“I thought I would never work again”

the well-known actor Chris Hemsworth He had to earn fame by trying out various projects and movies until he catapulted his professional career with the role of Thor, the God of Thunder of the Marvel Universe. However, many did not know what Chris’s first professional role had been until the same actor shared an old picture on Instagram of him and the public has gone crazy.

The Hollywood star has published an image of when he played King Arthur in the low-budget medieval series ‘Guinevere-Jones‘. Chris has also reflected on how far he’s gotten when he says it’s “fun” how life works

The Australian-Canadian series premiered in 2002 and ran for two seasons. “Throwback to my first performance“, he writes next to the image of him as King Arthur. To play this character Chris had to wear a wig much longer than Thor’s and red with a crown.

Chris shares that at the time he wasn’t sure if the series would be a huge success or if he would return to acting: “When I first put on this beautiful wig, I knew one of two things was going to happen they would force me to grow my hair and dye it red or that I would never work again. neither was true. Life is that fun,” she writes.

The post has been highly applauded by the public with thousands of comments. Many of the fans did not know the existence of the series or that it would have been Hemsworth’s first role, so one fan comments: “What movie is this? Now I have to see her!. The actor’s brother, Luke Hemsworth, has also joked in the comments section of the publication: “However, You are a beautiful woman“.

After ‘Guinevere Jones’ Chris participated in ‘The Horseshoe Club’ and in the Australian series ‘Home and Away’. It is clear that the role that has risen to fame has been that of Thor in the films of the Marvel franchise. In fact one of his last projects, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ will be released next year.

Earlier this year, Chris uploaded a long-ago photo of himself and his co-star Tom Hiddleston reading his scripts for the first Thor movie which was released in 2011: “This year marks the 10th anniversary of Thor, when two unknown boys received the keys to the kingdomChris wrote in the caption.

“It’s been one hell of a ride and it’s clear we haven’t aged a dayI joke, making sure to tag Tom’s account.

