from Emma Watson to Lucy Boynton without forgetting a spectacular Lady Gaga

The Royal Albert Hall in London has dressed up again, and everything to welcome BAFTA Awards 2022, awards given by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. As expected, countless familiar faces from the world of cinema have passed through its red carpet, wearing their best clothes and knocking out the staff with their mere presence. Here we show you all the seen looks: from Lady Gaga to Millie Bobby Brown with its bold custom Louis Vuitton design. Here are the best and worst looks of the evening.

The worst looks of the BAFTA 2022

Whether it’s lack of WOW effect, borderline boring simplicity, or having a bad day, these are the worst looks we’ve seen on the red carpet.

Ariana DeBose in Oscar De La Renta





Lea Seydoux at Louis Vuitton





Chanel Haute Couture Lucy Boynton





Daisy Ridley by Vivienne Westwood





Alana HaimLouis Vuitton





Salma Hayek in Gucci





Sienna Miller from Gucci





Zawe Ashton in Emilia Wickstead





The best looks of the BAFTA 2022

Elegance and savoir fairethese looks bring it all together to be the favorites of the evening.

Renate Reinseve by Louis Vuitton





Ella Hunt by Celine

Emilia Jones of Atelier Versace

Florence Pugh by Carolina Herrera





Rebel Wilson by Giambattista Valli





Simone Ashley from Valentino

Chanel Ellie Bamber





Jessie Buckley as Alexander McQueen

Daisy Edgar-Jones from Gucci

Armani Prive Caitriona Balfe





Ralph Lauren’s Lady Gaga





Louis Vuitton Millie Bobby Brown





Haley Bennett in Valentino





Emma Watson in Oscar de la Renta





Rachel Zegler in Vivienne Westwood

Millicent Simmonds in Oscar de la Renta

Burberry’s Naomi Campbell





Rebel Wilson by Miu Miu

Photos | Instagram @karlawelchstylist, @oscardelarenta, @elizabethstewart1, @maisonvalentino, @jvbcom, @justjared