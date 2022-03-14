Disney Plus ► “Percy Jackson”: Will the original cast be in the Disney + series? Screenwriter responds to fans | Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, Brandon T. Jackson | Cinema and series

The books of “Percy Jackson”, written by Rick Riordan, received two film adaptations in 2010 and 2013. Although there were plans for a third installment, the box office performance of its predecessors and the criticism they received, including from the author himself, ended up burying the plans. of a trilogy. However, Disney Plus confirmed that the saga will have a series on the streaming platform.

In that sense, the immediate question that fans of the films and works are asking is whether the original actors will return. As you remember, Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario and Brandon T. Jackson were the stars of the tapes. However, from Riordan’s perspective, it is likely that new actors will be cast in the plot.

“(On the networks) there has been discussion about who could play which role, and if there will be someone from the movies in the television series. Short answer: I have no idea. We have not had any discussion about it, “the show’s also scriptwriter began, in statements collected by the Screen Rant portal.

“Percy Jackson” starred Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario and Brandon T. Jackson. Photo: composition/Disney+

In this way, he also stressed that the objective of this new TV project is to choose to reimagine its concept, “make it fresh, do it again from the beginning.”

Likewise, Riordan mentioned that he would not like to have the remembered trio in front of cameras again: “I would never ask them to live that nightmare again, especially when many of them have had wonderful and successful careers.”

For now, there are not many details regarding the production of “Percy Jackson” for Disney Plus. Filming is expected to begin in the coming months for a tentative premiere in 2023.