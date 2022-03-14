Director of Medicine at UNE Tampico will lead the Mexican education network

Victor Hugo Duran

Tampico / 03.13.2022 22:08:03





The National Network of Educators in Clinical Simulation (Renasim) named the Tampico doctor José Luis García Galaviz As the new president of the board of directors for the period 2022-2024. The deliberation took place days ago in the Mexico City and rewards the effort of the now holder in this area.

They are added to this order Margarita Lizethe Melgoza Pelcastre, coordinator of the Center for Teaching, Skills and Medical Aptitudes (Cedam), as well as María de Jesús García Martínez, coordinator of technological innovation in simulation at the Universidad del Noreste (UNE), being part of said committee. The above was voted after the culmination as president of Sara Morales López.

Garcia Galaviz, also director of the area of ​​Health Sciences at the “José Sierra Flores” School of Medicine of the educational institution from Upper level in the southern part of Tamaulipas, has a track record in the field of clinical simulation for 15 years. His contribution was to have in the northeast region of the country a Clinical Simulation Center.

In addition to the new position, the President of Renasim together with his collaborators in the UNE School of Medicinethey developed the Manual of Medical Procedures with Clinical Simulatorsa copy that is also available for sale at digital platforms.