Daniel Radcliffe Responds To Rumors About Being Wolverine In The MCU

Although it seems that Daniel Radcliffe will never be recognized for a role other than Harry Potter, the truth is that he has had other outstanding performances in movies and at any moment he could surprise us with a new character that earns him worldwide recognition. There are not a few fans who want to see him become the Marvel Studios Wolverine, however, we have no confirmation on the subject. Those that do exist are abundant rumors about the alleged signing of the actor as the superhero; Daniel talks about it in a new interview with comic book.

20th Century Fox did some wonders with the Wolverine character during his time at the studio. The role was taken by Hugh Jackman, who gave us a brutal take on the clawed savior, generating a fascination among audiences that only the likes of Batman or Spider-Man have achieved. jackman left the role in Logan – 93%, the best hero movie made under Fox’s command, and now it’s Marvel Studios’ turn to make a new version that lives up to expectations. comic book questioned Daniel about the rumors surrounding his alleged election as Cheetah and this is what he said:

A lot of times, people come to me saying, ‘Hey man, I heard the Wolverine news, that’s great. No, I don’t know anything about it. I like it, but I don’t see myself, I don’t see them passing from Hugh Jackman to me. But who knows? Prove me wrong, Marvel.

fill the shoes Hugh Jackman It is not an easy task, so Marvel Studios must choose its new actor with great care (if it has any intention of adapting the mutant in future productions). Logan 2017 set the bar high, high for superhero movies, a reality that complicates things for Kevin Feige and his team. Let’s remember that The Walt Disney Company acquired 20th Century Fox in its entirety, including the film rights to Marvel characters such as the Fantastic Four, the X-Men and, of course, Wolverine. Will the company have what it takes to give us a satisfactory version of these protagonists?

feige, creative chief of Marvel, has been questioned on numerous occasions about the date on which we will see all the X-Men appear in theaters. The truth is that the executive is really hermetic about all the details that concern his future projects, a genius of silence who knows his audience perfectly, gives them just what they want, but makes them wait for a considerable period of time, taking care of appearances and making sure your stars behave the same way. If Marvel Studios has come this far in the Hollywood business it is thanks to the vision of Kevin about superheroes, the scope of the genre and fanservice; the latter, knowing how to handle it, is a powerful tool for income and good reviews.

But it looks like fans of fans won’t have to wait too long to see the first mutant on Marvel Studios’ screen. The most recent trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness suggested the presence of Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, an absolute icon of the X-Men; although this is probably a powerful variant of the professor, it will be completely charming to see him return to the character, we will soon find out what he is capable of. The film opens in theaters on May 6.

