Colin Kaepernick asks receivers to train, Tyler Lockett raises his hand

Colin Kapernick he’s looking for wide receivers to catch his passes, and a team to sign him.

Kaepernickwho led the San Francisco 49ers to an appearance of superbowl At the end of the 2012 season, he played for the last time in the NFL in 2016, the same year he began to kneel during the national anthem ceremony as a form of protest against racial injustice.

On Sunday, he wrote on Twitter: “For the last five years, I’ve been working to stay in shape in case an opportunity presents itself. I’m so thankful to my trainer, who I’ve been pitching to all this time. But, Man, I do miss pitching pro road racers. Who’s working??? I’m coming.”

The wide receiver of the Seattle SeahawksTyler Lockettquickly volunteered and Kaepernick he responded, saying he would be there on Monday to coordinate with him. It was not immediately known if the players will meet.

Kaepernick had posted a video last Thursday, pitching and training, hoping for an eventual return to the NFL.

Let’s do it bro! Me and my brother will come run routes for you! https://t.co/MPvZTKA8PG — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) March 13, 2022

Kaepernick met with Seattle a few years ago, but the head coach of the SeahawksPete Carrollsaid that he should be a starter in this league, and at that time the team was only looking for a substitute for Russell Wilson. Now, Wilson has been exchanged for Denver Broncos.

The Baltimore Ravens considered signing Kaepernick in the summer of 2017 when the former starting quarterback Joe Flacco he was dealing with a back injury that would keep him out of the full preseason. Owner Steve Bisciotti he said he consulted with fans, and in the end the team decided to pass.

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season, when he began taking a knee during the national anthem ceremony as a sign of protest against racial injustice. Getty Images

The NFL arranged an audition for Kaepernick on Atlantain November 2019, but it became a chaotic event and did not lead to any job offers.

Kaepernick and the safety Eric Reed filed a collusion action against the league in October 2017, arguing they were banned over protests during game anthems. They reached an out-of-court settlement with the NFL in 2019.

When Kaepernick knelt to draw attention and take a stand against police brutality and racial injustice in 2016, he was alone most of the time. His teammate Reid, and a few others joined him, but team owners and other players criticized him, fans burned their jerseys, and he was even booed at home. By 2020, global opinion had moved to the point where more people started criticizing those who criticized Kaepernick or they sent false messages about their position.

Even so, he has not received an offer to return to the NFL.

Information from AP was used in the writing of this article.