Colin Farrell as The Penguin and other iconic transformations in film history

batmanthe latest installment of the Gotham superhero has given us great moments, largely due to the quality of the cast that makes it up. One of them is Colin Farrellthe Irishman who put himself in the shoes of The Penguinone of Bruce Wayne’s best-known villains, who was at one point played by none other than Danny de Vito and who has a confirmed spin-off.

Farrell was up to the task, justifying director Matt Reeves’ choice to play this villain. But also, It featured makeup and costume work that make it absolutely unrecognizable.

Colin Farrell as The Penguin

The work was so remarkable that there were even those who wondered at the end of the film when Farrell appeared. But his transformation, of course, is not the only one in this art. Throughout history, we have witnessed great transformations. Next, we review some of them:

Christian bale

The first is precisely someone who knew how to put himself in the skin of Batman. Christian Bale was a worker upset by an accident, where he had to lose more than 20 kilos to play this character. Then, for Batman he showed off a muscular and worked body, and ended up being Dick Cheney, putting on several kilos to look like the real character in the movie Vice. When it comes to changes, he takes them to the maximum

margot robbie

To play Elizabeth I in Mary Queen of Scots, the actress had an absolutely great and detailed makeup, hair and wardrobe job. It is not for nothing that it is so difficult to recognize the protagonist of The Wolf of Wall Street behind that role.

Al Pacino

Another case of a super renowned Hollywood actor who played a role where he is difficult to recognize. Al Pacino used various prosthetics to modify his features in Dick Tracy, a movie where he played Big Boy Caprice.

Jared Leto

Another case of method actor, similar to Christian Bale. First, in her role in Dallas Buyers Club, playing Rayon, the trans woman who is the protagonist of the story. And then his recent role as Paolo Gucci, a man who is not only fatter than Leto, but bald. Another excellent makeup and costume job.

Danny deVito

We close this list with another characterization of The Penguin in Batman. In this case, the lovable Danny, under a layer of makeup, a fake nose and a wig, took on the role of the villain in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns. With the director’s signature touch, this is an iconic character in film.

