Chris Jericho did not like the first WrestleMania in which he participated

Chris Jericho has rightfully cemented his place as a ring legend after a career spanning more than three decades.. He is currently in All Elite Wrestling, but his legacy was cemented in Vince McMahon’s WWE during the last years of the Attitude Era. His debut against The Rock in 1999 has been one of the best debuts in professional wrestling, and from there he has built a career that may be worthy of the Hall of Fame in the not too distant future.

Months after his debut, the then Y2J made their debut at WrestleMania 2000 in a triple threat match against Kurt Angle and Chris Benoit., where the European Championship and the Intercontinental Championship were simultaneously at stake. Jericho won the first of them.

► Chris Jericho respected the WWE Intercontinental Championship from the beginning

The former AEW World Champion recently appeared on The Kurt Angle Show to talk about various things, including the triple threat match at WrestleMania 2000, which Angle himself was also a part of. Le Champion told his old rival that He didn’t like that meeting because he didn’t see any point in it.

“It was a triple threat match and whoever won the first fall won the first title, whoever won the second fall won the second belt. Kurt was in the unenviable position of losing both of his titles without being pinned. I beat Chris Benoit for one, he beat me for the other. He won the Intercontinental and I won the European. Chris won first and I won second. It did not make sense. Why would the Intercontinental Championship, which was a famous legendary belt, be decided first, and the European title, which is not that high, second?

“I remember going to Pat Patterson and saying, ‘We should change the order of who wins first or who wins the titles. If you want me to win the last one, put the intercontinental title on me and the European on Chris. If you want it to stay the same, make it win the European first. He wasn’t trying to play politics for the Intercontinental Championship, although it would look that way. I was like, ‘I can’t talk to Vince about this because he’s going to think I’m trying to do politics for the Intercontinental Championship.’

“I went to talk to Pat because she’s smart about what’s going on. ‘Ah never mind. It’s what Vince wants to do, it’s not worth fighting for. Anyway, neither of us had any powers at the time, so I just did it. I remember thinking, ‘it doesn’t make sense!’

“Considering that it was the three of us and all the great meetings we had together, I remember thinking that one didn’t turn out the way I wanted. Maybe it was just me, I don’t even think I’d see it again, maybe the crowd wasn’t too hot, but something about it, I just didn’t feel worked up.”

Surely, that respect that Jericho gave the Intercontinental Championship meant that he eventually became the fighter who has held that title the most times, with nine.