Ariel Holan resigned from Club León after a win against Tigres in Liga MX

Ariel Holan submitted his resignation to the technical direction of the Lion Clubbut he remains at the head of the team and this Monday he resumes preparation for the return match of the Concacaf in view of Seattle Sounders.

SoyFiera has consulted various sources and can assure you that Holan met this Sunday morning with Jesús Martínez Murguíapresident of Lion Clubto analyze the team’s pace and, in the case of the Argentine coach, make a deep self-criticism.

On Saturday, in their duel on Matchday 10 of the Clausura 2022, León was thrashed 3-0 at home against the Tigres, result that generated the generalized cry “Get out Holan!” among the emerald fans. The disaster was linked to another 3-0 against, this one suffered against Seattle in the first round of 4th. Final of Concachampions.

This means can ensure that Holan submitted his resignation, but Jesús Martínez Murguía did not accept it and that is why the Argentine remains in charge.

If that Holan accepted the annoyance for the recent resultsat a key moment of the season both locally and internationally.

This Monday, the South American will be in charge of training for the Lion at La Esmeralda, to continue preparing for the game against Seattle.

Ariel Holan with Leon

Ariel Holan arrived at León to replace Nacho Ambriz for the 2021 Opening tournament.

His first official game was the Champion of Champions, which León lost to Cruz Azul in the United States, although the Argentine coach vindicated himself by winning the Leagues Cup against Seattle Soundersthe first official international title of the Fiera in its history.

Already in the League tournament, León went from less to more and reached the Final, losing on penalties to Atlas at the Jalisco Stadium.

For the current Clausura 2022, León has a record of four wins, three draws and three losseswith 15 points and position six, waiting for the rest of Day 10.

If the tournament ends today, León will be in the playoff zone.

At the international level, the Greens are getting ready for the Vuelta de 4tos. Concacaf Champions League Final. León lost the first leg 3-0 against the Seattle Sounders and will seek a comeback on Thursday at the Nou Camp.