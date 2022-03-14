All the couples that Julia Roberts had and who managed to conquer her heart

Julia Roberts has been married to her husband, Danny Moder, for nearly two decades, which is why you may not remember other romances he’s had. The star of “Pretty Woman” dated Hollywood guys like Liam Neeson and Kiefer Sutherlandamong others.

The actress got her start on the dating scene when she was first linked to the actor from Schindler’s List in 1987. She and Liam were together for a year, but it did not work out and after a while they announced their separation.

