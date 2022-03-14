A treatment for hip osteoarthritis without surgery thanks to regenerative medicine

The regenerative medicine is responding to many of the challenges posed by current medicine, especially in the treatment of some diseases. Today we have a innovative therapy cell that allows to treat the hip arthrosis by way of simple and without surgery. This is successfully applied in Clinic Cres Zaragozawhere you can make an appointment for a first consultation.

The treatment of hip osteoarthritis with regenerative medicine is less invasive than other treatments traditional and can become more effective, because does not address the symptoms but the causes that cause it. What’s more, no side effects.

The Dr. Elena Guallarspecialist doctor at the Cres Zaragoza Clinic, explains what this new therapy consists of and what its benefits are.

What is regenerative medicine?

Regenerative medicine is called the set of treatments, techniques or therapies that use biological material (cells and tissues) from the person himself to alleviate, improve or cure certain diseases.

These treatments can be performed using tissues as different as the patient’s blood or fat, which are easy to access and extract. They both contain various types of cellsamong others known as mother cellsendothelial cells, blood cells and other cells or factors present in the tissues.

It is important to mention that these treatments should always be prescribed and performed by healthcare professionals.

Why are regenerative medicine treatments so special?

These treatments are special because what they seek is to reinforce the body’s own action to recover, regenerate and rejuvenate tissues naturallyallowing to delay or avoid the use of other more invasive treatments.

Naturally, our body has a ability to repair injuries which decreases as we age and depending on the severity of the injury. The quantity and quality of the cells that we all have decreases over time.

Regenerative medicine treatments consist of supplying the patient with as many cells as possible, thus increasing the body’s ability to protect, replace or regenerate damaged cells.





How does regenerative medicine help in hip osteoarthritis?

According to the EPISER study, the prevalence of osteoarthritis on the population over 40 years is from a 29.35% and if we go up to older than 65 yearswe go to 80% of the population. Of this percentage, it is attributed to the hip arthrosis a 5.13%, together with osteoarthritis of the knee, it is the leading cause of functional inability to walk in people over 70 years of age.

The osteoarthritis symptoms of hip are pain, swelling, and loss of function in the joint. In addition, being a load-bearing joint like the knee, it can become very limiting and greatly affect the quality of life of patients who suffer from it.





In the early stages of the disease, treatment is usually intake of analgesics and anti-inflammatoriesbut their prolonged use can cause adverse side effects, so it is not indicated to administer them for long periods of time, and as the disease progresses they become less effective.

If we don’t remedy it, the cartilage degeneration will lead in a high number of cases to having to implement a hip replacementWith everything it implies.

What are the advantages of regenerative medicine treatments?

According to the doctor Carlos Jarabomedical director of Clínicas Cres, regenerative medicine treatments can be a good alternative to combat hip osteoarthritisas well as osteoarthritis of the different joints such as knee, shoulder, etc

Regenerative medicine is already successfully applied in knee osteoarthritis

The advantages there are many. Among others we can name:

No chance of rejection since cells and/or tissues of the organism itself are used.

since cells and/or tissues of the organism itself are used. can be delay or avoid other more invasive treatments especially in degenerative joint diseases where traditional pharmacological treatments have lost effectiveness.

They improve people’s quality of life, allowing restore some functionality that they had lost.

They can slow the progression of joint degeneration .

The process is done on an outpatient basis (without hospitalization) and with local anesthesia.





In short, regenerative medicine treatments have helped treat joint and chronic pain, demonstrating their effectiveness in multiple clinical studies conducted around the world.

Dr. Elena Guallar has been with the medical team at the CRES Zaragoza clinic for years and reminds us that to be successful in this type of treatment, the diagnosis is very important. That is why you have to put yourself in the hands of doctors with experience in this type of therapy.

