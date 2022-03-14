6 interesting facts about “El Cangri”, Nicky Jam

The famous reggaeton singer, Nicky Jam He has achieved great popularity within the movement with great themes and collaborations, despite having paused his musical productions for a time, the singer has earned a place within the urban genre.

Therefore, here we tell you 6 facts about “NIC K”, Nicky Jam

Most read: After a controversial comment about Sasha Sokol, a member of Mercurio sends a statement: “To all those offended”

6.- Suffers from hypochondria

During the awards ceremony where they recognized his musical career, the singer took the opportunity to thank God for achieving all his achievements, in addition, he confessed that he suffers from hypochondria, although in his own words he also said he felt in good health.

“I’m a hypochondriac, the truth is, I feel like I have everything.”

5.- He left his mother when he was very young

During his childhood he faced different problems derived from the consumption of different harmful substances by his mother, Ysabel Caminerowhich caused his father to end their marriage.

Later, Joseph Riverofather of Nicky Jam faced legal problems in the United States, which forced them to go to Puerto Rico with their sister, away from their mother for a long time.

4.- He formed the duo “The Cangris”

One of the best-known reggaeton duos was made up of daddy yankee and Nicky Jam after he was a chorus girl of the “big boss”, creating great successes that marked the beginnings of reggaeton.

However, due to different problems of Nicky Jam With some harmful substances, Daddy Yankee decided to separate so as not to be affected in his musical projects, in addition to dedicating a few lines to him in his song “Sanctify your scapulars”: “Your courage depends on a pill… Daddy, why do you hate me so much? It’s because I’m getting the most out of this business…”

For its part, Nicki decided to answer daddy yankee with a tiradera which did not have as much impact, because at that time Raymond Ayala already had worldwide recognition.

Some time later, the singer away from these scandals decided to resume his musical career and smooth things over with daddy yankeebeing in 2014 when “The Cangris” They sang together again in Puerto Rico.

3.- Problems with the law

It was as a result of the great success that he had Nicky Jam beside daddy yankee that he began to get involved in issues of harmful substances, in addition to the past he had lived with his mother.

This situation affected the singer, turning him into a problematic person, in addition to having affected his physical condition with a notable overweight, Nicki had problems with the law, because after his time as “The Cangris” found himself bankrupt causing a police chase with a car that had to be repossessed.

The singer was arrested for driving a car that had a report of theft, which was in the name of his sister, which caused Nicki He was behind bars for a few days.

After these problems, and resuming his musical career, Nicki sought to restore his relationship with Ysabel Camineromaintaining a close relationship.

2.- Love relationships

The singer has been repeatedly criticized for being considered “unstable” in his love relationships, after having children and a marriage.

Went with Janexsy Figueroa with whom he had a relationship years ago leaving his son Joe MartinHowever, their affair ended, but this is not the only son of Nickialso together with Caroline Grandson they share a daughter named Luciana.

Among the different couples that the reggaeton player has had, he also arrived at the altar with his ex-wife Angelica Cruzz in 2017, a marriage that only lasted 18 months.

However, the singer is not closed to love, as he is currently seen with the Venezuelan model Aleska Genesisto whom he gave a luxurious pink car.

1.- He has ventured as an actor

Thanks to his great relationship with different actors, Nicki has tried his luck on the big screen, making his debut in the film XXX: Reactivated beside Vin Dieselwhere his single “The lover” was also included in the film.

In case you missed it: 6 things you (maybe) didn’t know about Camilo

In addition, he also participated in the famous saga “bad boys” beside Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Kate of the Castlebeing part of an important cartel.