▷ News about the current situation of Cody Rhodes with WWE » TurnHeelWrestling

News is revealed about the situation of Cody Rhodes with WWE.

Since Cody Rhodes’ departure from All Elite Wrestling, rumors about a return to WWE have been very present. As the days went by, somewhat contradictory information was reported about his situation with WWE, but finally they all reached a common point: the negotiations between the parties had stalled.

As reported by Fightful Select, one of the executive vice presidents of All Elite Wrestling is very convinced that Cody Rhodes is going to sign or has signed with WWE and will face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38, although at the moment, WWE producers do not have been informed of any plans for him or that he is going to debut imminently. Cody has received several offers from companies, but both his environment and the companies themselves are being very secretive about this matter.

Cody and Brandi are involved in some type of program/show that has nothing to do with wrestling, although it has not been confirmed if it is Rhodes to the Top, A Shot of Brandi, or something new.

In the last Monday Night RAW show, Damian Priest did not use his usual finisher (The Reckoning / Cross Rhodes), and that was interpreted as a possible arrival of Cody in WWE, but apparently, Rhodes had no idea that this had past.

At the moment, this is the last that is known about the current situation of Cody Rhodes in the world of wrestling. Should he face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38, he will need to return to WWE soon as the event is only three weeks away.

