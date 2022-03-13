Xiaomi launches a curious gadget to control your curtains with your mobile

The latest from Xiaomi is a device that allows you to open and close the curtains directly from your mobile.

Xiaomi is, without a doubt, the manufacturer with the most extensive catalog on the market, since in addition to smartphones, headphones, smartwatches or external batteriesthe Chinese giant also has a line of smart home products called MIJIAwhere we can find from a fan that also works as a heater to a gas water heater without cold water.

Well, now the Chinese giant has just expanded its portfolio of MIJIA ecosystem products with a curious gadget that will allow you to control the curtains with your mobile.

With MIJIA Curtain Companion you can open and close the curtains without getting up from the sofa

The Chinese brand has just presented the MIJIA Curtain Companion in its native country, a gadget that turn ordinary curtains into smart ones in seconds.

To start using the MIJIA Curtain Companion, you just have to hang it on your curtains, whatever they are, since this device does not require a specific type of curtain rail. In this sense, this new Xiaomi gadget is compatible with U-shaped rails, I-shaped rails and also Roman posts.

To guarantee its fastening to the curtain rail, this curious gadget has a grip system that automatically adjusts it to the same.

At the autonomy level, the MIJIA Curtain Companion is equipped with a 6,400mAh battery that can open and close curtains of up to 12 kilos and that promises up to 4 months of continuous use in normal mode and up to 6 months in long range mode.

Like the rest of Xiaomi smart products, this device can be controlled directly from the mobile through the MIJIA app, through which you can open and close the curtains quickly and easily. In this sense, you must bear in mind that, if you want to open and close the curtains in both directions, you will need to have two MIJIA Curtain Companions and set them on MIJIA app as a group to work together.

The Xiaomi MIJIA Curtain Companion is now available for purchase in China through Youpin, the Chinese firm’s crowdfunding platformin two versions: a generic one that is compatible with U-shaped and I-shaped rails that has a promotional price of 299 yuan, about 43 euros to changeand a rail-specific version of the Roman post type that has an introductory price of 349 yuan, about 50 euros to change.

The normal cost of the generic version of the MIJIA Curtain Companion after the introductory offer will be 349 yuan, about 50 euros to change and the price of the version for Roman post rails has not yet been revealed.

