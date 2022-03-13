WWE Live Results March 12, 2022 from Jackson, MS

WWE started a new batch of non-televised shows last night with separate rosters. In this case, the cast of SmackDown visited Jackson, MS. In this news we will provide the quick results, some details of interest and images or videos of the show.

Quick results WWE Live March 12, 2022

Happy Corbin defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (w/ Rick Boogs)

Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler

Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn to retain the Intercontinental Championship

The Usos defeated Ridge Holland & Sheamus and King Woods & Kofi Kingston to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Xavier Woods disputed his first fight since January.

Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville



Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the Universal Championship

Once the show was over, WWE published a video with Sami Zayn continuing his personal story with Johnny Knoxville. The Jackass member disclosed Sami Zayn’s personal number this week using a plane. Since then, Sami has not stopped receiving calls and text messages. Last night, according to Zayn, he lost his fight because of that distraction.

WWE will be back on the road this afternoon. The SmackDown roster will hold a show at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, FL. The Raw roster will hold a show at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA. Solowrestling will post quick results from both shows tomorrow morning.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.