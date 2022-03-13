WWE: Brock Lesnar admits not being a big fan of television



Brock Lesnar he is in a state of grace. In his current WWE stage, under his character as cowboyis enjoying himself like never before and is preparing to fight in one of the most promoted WrestleMania matches of recent years: the Winner Takes All against Roman Reigns.

Recently, The Beast was interviewed for The Michael Kay Show podcast, where revealed that he is not a big fan of television. Lesnar admitted that he occasionally watches a series, like Seinfeld or Friends, but he is not a fan of regularly watching television and sports in general.

“I’m not a big TV fan,” Brock Lesnar acknowledged. “I never have been. I honestly didn’t, I didn’t tune in to the whole Super Bowl, I didn’t watch the halftime show, and then I watched the whole thing on Youtube. But I never put on those kind of shows, as I don’t watch UFC. Even when I was competing, I would watch some of my matches again, but I never sat down to watch an entire show. I can honestly say I have maybe rented a half dozen Pay-Per-Views“.

Brock Lesnar made his final television appearance on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. He tried to get Roman Reigns out on stage, but he got a visit from Paul Heyman. Brock Lesnar decided to go for Heyman, who managed to escape through a car. It is scheduled that next week, at the WWE blue show, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will have a new confrontation.

