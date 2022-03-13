Women who have been fundamental in the world of medicine
No matter your age, it’s always a good time to learn new things and today we will tell you importance that this has
The mind has many benefits when people continue to study and learning new stuffso even if you already have a college degree or think you’re old enough to learn something newThis is not like this.
Women who have been fundamental in the world of medicine
Women are a fundamental piece of society, it is impossible to think of a life without them.
There are very successful women in all walks of life, each field has the most outstanding and the world of medicine is not far behind, since there are great names in the female field who have made great contributions to medicine.
She was a Greek doctor who lived between 200 and 400 after Christ and is the author of the oldest known medical text written by a woman entitled: “On the diseases and care of women”.
His medical writing covered many areas of medicine, such as gynecology. His work was a reference for other medical writers in ancient Greece and Rome.
She lived from 1820 to 1910 and is recognized as the forerunner of modern professional nursing and the creator of the first conceptual model of nursing.
She laid the foundations for the professionalization of nursing in 1860 by founding her nursing school at Saint Thomas’s Hospital in London.
In 2883, Queen Victoria awarded her the Royal Red Cross, and in 1907 she became the first woman to receive the United Kingdom Order of Merit. International Nursing Day is celebrated on her birthday.
She lived from 1821 to 1910 and is the first woman in the world who managed to practice the profession as a doctor. But of course this was not easy at a time when equality between men and women did not exist, she was rejected in ten medical schools, until she was accepted at the University of Geneva, and in 1849 she became the first woman in history to become a doctor.
She lived from 1867 to 1934 and was a pioneer in the field of radioactivity. She was the first woman to receive two Nobel Prizes in different specialties (physics and chemistry). She won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1903 and in 1922 for Chemistry.
He discovered two new chemical elements of the periodic table: polonium and radium. Findings that opened the door to the development of X-rays.
She is a French biochemist and leader of the fight against HIV in France. She chaired the International AIDS Society from 2012 to 2014.
He received the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2008. He has done a lot of research against HIV.
(With information from: mitrestorres and Medica Graphic)
Which is the importance from keep learning new stuff?
Until a few years ago it was believed that the neural development ended at the age of 25, but at present various studies assure that thanks to the plasticity of the brain It can keep learning during lifetime.
With the practice or the training of a new skill we help the brain produce more myelin. Through this process, neurons enhance their performance by having a better connection between them. This favors the brain incorporate new knowledge.
By making these connections, brain waves They travel and are transmitted through different areas of the brain stimulating.
This can increase our positive emotions such as the feeling of usefulness or making more thoughtful decisions.
(Photo: Freepik)
What are the benefits of keep learning?
All the new activities we do help us get out of the routinewe can also turn wasted hours of leisure into something productive and entertaining.
doing things monotonous can affect our state of cheer up and even in health. breaking that monotony It can be complicated at first and it will depend on the will and curiosity to learn a new language, play an instrument, learn to cook or play a new sport.
These are some benefits of learn new things:
- It makes us braver, since we lose the fear of trying new stuff.
- It helps us meet new people. Attending classes or workshops can help us find people who share similar interests to ours.
- Reduces stress and anxiety. By concentrating on learning something that is interesting to us and motivates us to continue advancing and also helps self-esteem.
- Have more tools to solve problems. By having more information we can combine it in more ways to devise creative responses to everyday situations.
- Wake up and connect your senses. For example, when learning to play an instrument we have to concentrate and coordinate each movement just as we are reading the score. This situation is the same as learning a sport, since our body learns movements that we had not done before.
the follow learning new stuff is important to us brain and our health, remember that it is never too late to start something new.
(With information from: El País and Psychology and mind)