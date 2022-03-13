Will Smith and how he was convinced to be part of “I am legend 2”

Will Smith will be part of “I Am Legend” again in the sequel to the film. (Warner Bros.)

I Am Legend (I’m legend) It will have a second installment. The protagonist of the film was Will Smith (2022 Oscar nominee for his performance in king richard), back in 2007, and there he played the scientist Robert Neville, a man who after a zombie apocalypse manages to survive as the only human inhabitant on the planet and who spends his days with the only company of his dog, Sam, a sheepdog. German. He thus becomes the only person with immunity to the kryppin virus that devastated the entire planet.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

This apocalyptic story It has grossed more than $260 million in the United States and more than $585 million worldwide. The feature film was directed by Francis Lawrence and had a small participation of the daughter of Smith, Willow, who is currently a singer and model. Let’s remember that I’m legend It is based on the homonymous novel by Richard Mathesonpublished in 1954.

The new protagonists of “I am legend 2”: Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan, who would have convinced his partner to be part of this sequel. (REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

The new protagonists of “I am legend 2″: Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan, who would have convinced his partner to be part of this sequel.

Everything suggested that we would have a second part, more than anything taking into account the large profits generated by the film. But the illusions faded over the years. The surprise came with the announcement a few days ago, when they announced from Warner Bros. that after 15 years, we would have a second installment.

The news reported that Smith would be joined in the cast by Michael B Jordan, and that both would be, in turn, producers of the new film. Regarding the script, they will have the same writer from the first installment, Akiva Goldsmann.

Will Smith is nominated for an Oscar 2022 as best actor for the film “King Richard”. (REUTERS/Hannah Mckay)

But the notorious thing is that for years, the actor of men in black had denied that he was going to be part of a new movie that would continue the unfinished events of I’m legend. However, there was a voice in this negotiation that convinced him to participate in the second part.

The person responsible was no one else and no one less than Michael B. Jordan. Speaking in an interview given by Smith to publication Entertainment Weekly, the Oscar-nominated actor said: “He came up with the idea. I can’t talk about that yet. But It’s a really cool concept and Michael was part of creating the idea.” . It seems that Jordan had a great twist that ended up convincing Smith from the script, who could not resist the idea.

American actor Michael B. Jordan, the person responsible for Smith joining this film. (EFE/Sebastien Nogier)



Until now we don’t know how the continuation of the plot will be, since the end of I’m legend It closed perfectly. There are also no details about the date of the start of filming, and if they are going to add more stars to the sequel.

KEEP READING:

Peaky Blinders: Confirmed the premiere date of the sixth and final season on Netflix

The Tourist: the most watched series on HBO Max about a man who loses his memory and is hunted by assassins

“We wanted to make an entertaining comedy with familiar characters”: Adrián Suar and Gustavo Bermúdez spoke with Infobae about The protectors