Which superhero equates to each medical specialty?

Elena Casado, anesthesiologist, has decided to share with all her followers a small comparison between the different medical specialties and their similarities with some of the superheroes of the moment.

The doctor began her peculiar list with the “most obvious but least similar”: Traumatology and Thor. “They love to play with their tools,” Casado begins by explaining as his great resemblance. “They have more skill than strength although it may not seem like it and their relationship with Anestesia is a bit like the one they have with Loki, we love each other but to kill each other,” adds Casado.

Family and Flash They are the following, since, as the doctor explains, “some say they teleport but in reality what they have is super speed.” “They review your medical history when you said good morning,” she says.

PEDIATRICS SPIDER-MAN Your friend and neighbor the pediatrician.

Everybody loves them. They are always holding patients with cobwebs of love.

Ophthalmology It is the third on the list. And Cyclops is her superhero equivalent. “His passion is the laser and they guess what happens to your eyes at three meters”, says Casado. While ER and Mística are “hospital chameleons” and “their ability to adapt in tenths of a second” stands out from both.

The following are General Surgery and Wolverinebecause both “like to cut more than you when you have a ham at home”, followed by Psychiatry and Doctor Xavier that “they get into your mind to see what you tell yourself”.

for Married, Doctor Strange is the equivalent of Anesthesia. “We do magic, we put you to sleep by looking at you and the pain does not exist in our hands,” he explains. While Pediatrics is Spiderman because “everyone loves them and they are always holding patients with spider webs of love” and Gynecology is Wanda because “they are versatile,

they withstand pressure well and smile in moments of apocalypse”.

Finally, Casado also mentions Intensive and Internal Medicine. The first are Batman because despite being “in his batcave with his little toys, if necessary they hit you hard on the sternum and you come back to life”. The seconds, Vision. The reason? “They are connected to a huge data network and they love protocols, but if necessary they fly.”