When does Fortnite Season 2 start?

For several weeks there has been talk of how little is left for Chapter 3 of Season 1 of Fortnite. This has caused many to doubt how the season will end and when exactly the new one will begin. Well, it seems that the answer has been before our eyes and we haven’t even noticed.

If you go to the Battle Pass menu in Fortnite you will see a small box on the bottom left where it is clearly seen that Season 1 Chapter 3 ends on March 19, 2022. In other words, according to the game itself, on the 19th, Season 2 of Fortnite will begin.





It’s a pretty rare day to end Season 1, as patches and updates are typically released to the game on Tuesdays. addition from the last update 19.40 no hint of an event determining the end of the season has been seen.

Large files have been found that could be used for an event, but none seem to be related to the end of Season 1. This is surprising since the exact same thing happened with Chapter 2, it changed seasons without an event. via.

In any case, we will have to be attentive to the Epic Games networks, since this date may not be the official one and could be delayed until the 20th or even the 22nd. So it is better to wait for confirmation from Epic.