WhatsApp, how to see group chat messages without entering

One of the platforms instant messaging most used every day by millions of people is WhatsApp. Whether it’s personal, work, or school matters, it’s one of the most effective ways to stay in touch.

One of its many advantages is that it is constantly being updated to incorporate new features and tools. This time, we tell you how see the messages of yours group chat without having to enter the conversation, so take note.

How to see the messages of your group chats without entering

If you are in a very active WhatsApp group, that is, the members send many messages throughout the day, but you do not have time to read what the messages say or you do not want the other members to see that you read them, We tell you how to do it without having to enter those groups.

These two tricks apply to both iOS and Android devices and the good news is that it is not necessary to download any external application. The steps you must follow in both cases are simple.

trick 1

The first thing you should do is check that WhatsApp is updated with the latest version available.

Open the app and click on the magnifying glass icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

Once in the general WhatsApp search engine, write the full name of the group you want to review, but without leaving the ‘Seen’.

After typing the name, the browser will display the group’s messages in chronological order.

Scroll down and voila, now you can read the chat but without having to enter the group, although the other members could see you ‘Online’ if they open the chat.

trick 2

This trick only applies to devices with Android operating system, for this it is necessary to activate the Widgets function, the steps you must follow are:

Click with your finger on a free place on your screen of your Android device.

A configuration menu will automatically be activated on the home screen.

Look for the ‘Widgets’ option and click on it.

A menu will be displayed with the widgets of the available applications.

Scroll down to the bottom and select ‘WhatsApp 3 x 2’.

Finally, a window will open where the preview of all the messages received without reading in WhatsApp will be shown.

