what time does it start and how to see the ceremony

The Critics Choice Awards 2022 will take place this Sunday, March 13, this because it was postponed due to the increase in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant, and for this reason in this note we will provide you with everything you need to know about it so as not to miss the long-awaited award ceremony

This ceremony is in charge of the critics guild of the United States and Canada, and its purpose is to reward the best of the world of cinema and television.

In this context, “Belfast” and “West Side Story” are the films that lead the list of nominations with a total of 11. While “Succession”, with 8, is the most nominated series at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards.

Without further delay, we leave you with the guide so you know where to see the award and also the full list of nominees.

Where to watch the Critics Choice Awards 2022 LIVE?

The 2022 Critics Choice Awards will begin at 6:00 p.m. in central Mexico and can be seen on TNT and TNT HD throughout Latin America. However, if you cannot watch the ceremony on television, you have the option of living it thanks to Libero.pe, which will provide you with all the incidents in this regard.

Critics Choice Awards 2022: list of nominated films

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t look up”

“dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!”

“Westside Story”

Nicholas Cage, “Pig”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

JK Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Ann Dowd, “Mass”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Rita Moreno, “West Side Story”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Guillermo del Toro, “Nightmare Alley”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Critics Choice Awards 2022: list of nominated series

“Evil”

“For All Mankind”

“The Good Fight”

“Pose”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

“This Is Us”

“Yellowjackets”

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Mike Colter, “Evil”

Brian Cox, “Succession as Logan Roy”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Chiara Aurelia, “Cruel Summer”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”

Katja Herbers, “Evil”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Michaela Jae Rodriguez, “Pose”

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“insecure”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“The Other Two”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lassos”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Iain Armitage, “Young Sheldon”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Kayvan Novak, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Girls5eva”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Sandra Oh, “The Chair”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jean Smart, "Hacks"