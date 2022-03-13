What happens if I take an expired medicine?

The consume a expired medicine It is one of the most important concerns among people, since some of these can cause us consequences such as a poisoning mild or they could send us straight to the hospital.

For this reason it is important to check the date of expiration before buying and eating medicinesince it is an important factor for any of these to cause an adverse reaction.

In case you have ingested a expired pilland it is a medicine for a mild disorder such as a cold or a headache, you should not worry, because in the worst case, the treatment will not have an effect on you.

If it is an essential medicine for the treatment of a serious or chronic illness, consult your GP, as the potential lack of efficacy could harm your health.

Can I get intoxicated if I take an expired medicine?

According to different investigations and specialists, so far only one case has been documented for poisoning when consuming expired antibioticso it is unlikely that a medicine In these conditions I send you to the hospital.

With what medications should special precautions be taken?

For this type of case, pills and capsules have greater stability and less risk of causing an adverse reaction, since they have greater resistance in the human body.

On the other hand, syrups and injections can develop stability problems in humans, which is why it is very important to check the liquid from the injections, especially since they could affect health. Although they are not found expiredit is important to check the content of the injection before applying it as it could be fatal if it is in poor condition.

It is important to point out that although antibiotics do not cause damage to health, their function in your body will no longer be the same because they will lose their effect and will not help you recover. This does not mean that you can consume a expired medicinesince each organism reacts differently and it is better to keep the medicines that we are going to ingest to avoid accidents that could cost us our health or life.