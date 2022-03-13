What happens if I drink pineapple smoothie with oatmeal every day?

One of the favorite winter fruits in Mexico is the pineapple, since we usually eat it with chili pepper or in cocktails with other fruits. However, it can become the perfect breakfast, if taken in water or even as smoothie with oatmeal. Although it is somewhat unknown, this milkshake provides great Benefits to health and body if taken every day; In addition to being a delicious option for girls, boys and adults..

The pineapple It is in season in the country during the months of January, February, April, June and December; so you can prepare this smoothie with oatmeal hassle-free and enjoy its great taste every day. Its preparation is very simple and does not require much time, for those who have a very busy life.

Benefits of drinking pineapple smoothie with oatmeal daily

Among the many benefits that the pineapple there are its antioxidant properties and nutrients, which help improve your health. Thanks to its diuretic and detoxifying properties, it also eliminates those toxins and waste that remain in the body caused by a poor diet, pollution or the use of chemical products.

It is a low-calorie diuretic fruit with a high content of vitamin C, B1, B6, colic acid, as well as minerals such as sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium, manganese and iron. It has an enzyme called bromelain, which helps improve digestion and can even eliminate intestinal parasites. In turn, it fights high blood pressure and lowers blood cholesterol.

Despite having the characteristic of being a bit acidic, experts recommend taking this smoothie from pineapple with oatmeal in the morning every day, since its high fiber content will make you feel full and normalize your intestinal flora.

Experts say that this smoothie It helps you lose weight and even relieves knee pain and strengthens them naturally, as amino acids help generate new tissues. This shake of oatmeal and pineapple It is a powerful anti-inflammatory, which if taken frequently calms the discomfort in the joints.

How to prepare a pineapple smoothie with oatmeal?

Do this smoothie from pineapple with oatmeal It will not take you more than five minutes every day in the morning and you only need the following ingredients:

Preparation mode: