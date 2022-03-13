What does it mean to be a hypochondriac? – The coastline

By Alberto Cormillot

What does it mean to be a hypochondriac? A person with hypochondriasis is a person who has excessive worry and fear of being sick. You may or may not have symptoms, but that is not the key, the key is concern about the disease, which can lead to two behaviors.

First, they may have an obsession with health care. This implies the urgent need to visit medical professionals, and results in multiple consultations for fear of seeing what can happen to him. They are people who travel from office to office looking for different opinions, even if they have nothing serious.

In the second case, the fear of being sick is such that they prefer not to go to the doctor, so that they do not discover something and not find out if they have any illness or disease. In some cases, hypochondriasis overlaps with OCD, obsessive-compulsive disorder. The movie “Better, impossible” with Jack Nicholson, shows it very well, A person with hypochondria is obsessed with their health, is a person whose main axis of conversation is the ills they may have, which are generally imaginary.

This behavior is not easy to deal with because the person does not seek help, because they are sure that they have a problem. Linked to hypochondriasis is a severe disorder, Münchausen syndrome. In these cases, the person causes illnesses, not to obtain an advantage, but rather because their nervous system is altered.

A person with Münchausen syndrome compulsively feigns different illnesses, often inoculating themselves with a virus, culture, or toxin to create them. He has unexplained fevers, persistent aches and bruises. Common symptoms include breathing problems, seizures, allergies, abdominal pain, and fainting.

A second form of this syndrome is Münchausen by projection, or by proxy: the patient invents, fakes or creates the symptoms in another person. They are people who hurt or make another person sick and make the doctor believe that person has been hurt. It usually happens with fathers or mothers and their children, or adults with a minor in charge. You have to be very careful with these people, that’s why those disorders in which the person does not suffer, makes others suffer.