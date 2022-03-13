Waifu Discovered 2, the medieval stripping game, confirms uncensored mode exclusive to this edition

Here comes an interesting message related to one of the most outstanding indie games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case about Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy.

In the text that we leave you below, those responsible for the title confirm the arrival of a new physical edition of this peculiar game of stripping in the Middle Ages. is thrown the May 13, 2022 and includes 9 double-sided art cards and an uncensored mode exclusive to this physical version.

If you are interested, You can reserve this edition with international shipping here.

For those who haven’t seen the news:

We have teamed up with @FunboxMediaLtd & @eastasiasoft to release Nintendo Switch physical edition of Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy!❤️❤️❤️ Preorder here: https://t.co/ffGY4eSkOX

Expected to ship May 13th, 2022. More shops will come! pic.twitter.com/ydh4vUvH0l — Waifu Discovered ❤ Waifu Uncovered (@WaifuDiscovered) March 12, 2022

When an evil aging spell infects the garments of 8 beautiful medieval maidens, it falls to the legendary Uma Ninja to protect them. As one of these equine heroes, it is your duty to destroy the clothes of these damned damsels before their youthful grace and vigor are stolen forever! Using magic to miniaturize and confront the diminutive demonic forces behind this menace, Uma Ninja charges into battle for love and courage!

