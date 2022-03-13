Vietnam censors the film “Uncharted”, with Tom Holland

Ho Chi Minh (Viet Nam). The film ‘Uncharted’, with actor Tom Holland as the protagonist, has been censored in Vietnam by a scene showing the map of the South China Sea with a dotted U-shaped line representing Beijing’s claims.

Vi Kien Thanh, head of the Film department within the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, stated this Saturday in statements collected by the VNExpress portal that the ban on the film, which was to be released on March 18, has been ruled by the National Film Evaluation Board for containing “illegal images”, referring to the map.

The U-shaped delimitation that covers almost the entire South China Sea (called the East Sea in Vietnam) appears on Chinese maps and is a source of controversy for Vietnam and other countries in the area with which it maintains a conflict over sovereignty. total or partial of the Spratly and Paracel Islands.

In recent years there have been multiple episodes of tension between Beijing and Hanoi due to the incursion of Chinese prospecting vessels into Vietnamese territorial waters and the occasional harassment of Chinese vessels to Vietnamese fishing vessels.

It is not the first time that this conflict has caused the censorship of a film in Vietnam: in 2019 the Vietnamese authorities withdrew the Dreamworks animated film ‘Abominable’ from theaters for including the U-shaped map.

Beijing claims almost all of this maritime spacewhere it has built facilities for military use on several islets, and which is also partially disputed by Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.

‘Uncharted’ is a US film directed by Ruben Fleischer, it has a script by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Antonio Banderas and Tati Gabrielle, among others.