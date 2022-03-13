Users criticize Christopher Nolan’s new film for having only a cast of white actors and insinuate that it is about racism

One of the most recognized directors in the film industry, he is undoubtedly Christopher Nolan, who has extensive experience that guarantees his talent, being the perfect example, the trilogy of The Knight of the Night, considered by many to be the best superhero movie to date. However, a new controversy is revolving around Nolan, whom they are apparently calling a racist.

Users insinuate that Christopher Nolan is racist after presenting the cast of a new film

Director Christopher Nolan is working on his new film, Oppenheimer, which presents us with the story of the team of scientists who worked on the Manhattan project during the Second World War and at the moment, its premiere is scheduled for 2023.

Oppenheimer will feature a performance by Cillian Murphy in the leading role, Robert Downey Jr. as the politician who is against Oppenheimer, Matt Damon will be in the role of lieutenant general Leslie Groves Jr. who was the military director of the project, Emily Blunt will represent Kitty, the wife of Oppenheimer, and Florence Pugh will play the lover of Oppenheimer. The performances of Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, Jack Quaid, David Dastmalchian, Dane DeHaan, David Krumholtz, Louise Lombard, Alden Ehrenreich and many others.

However, after having submitted to the punishment of the film, various criticisms have arrived that insinuate that the director is racist and this is due to the fact that all the actors confirmed up to this moment are white.

Next we will share a couple of tweets in which the cast of actors is criticized:

for now, Christopher Nolan He has not commented on the matter, but taking into account the growing snowball that is forming, we would not rule out a future statement from him.

