Two years that have become long

In 2011 the film was released Contagion, by Steven Soderbergh, with a cast full of stars such as Matt Damon, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, Marion Cotillard and Gwyneth Paltrow. In this film, a highly contagious and deadly new virus that emerges in Hong Kong spreads throughout the world and a frantic battle against time begins to achieve a vaccine. Nobody could have expected then that only nine years later our lives would be very similar to that of the protagonists of this thriller.

Three months ago the first cases of SARS-CoV-2 had been detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan when the unthinkable happened on March 14, 2020 and, given the alarming increase in cases across the planet that would soon turn the epidemic into global pandemic, a state of alarm was declared in Spain and the confinement of the entire population and the closure of all non-essential activities were decreed. It was a terrible few months. On the balconies, the “tot anirà bé” posters with a rainbow expressed more a wish than a certainty.

Since then, only in the Lleida regions there have been 139,174 confirmed infections and 1,057 deaths in no less than seven waves (one more than in the rest of Catalonia). The toilets are exhausted… and society, too, because we are still immersed in a global economic crisis now aggravated by the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and we see how many individual freedoms have been curtailed.

Fortunately, the second anniversary of the arrival of Covid-19 in our lives coincides with what seems to be the entry of the disease into a control phase. That the ICU of the Arnau de Vilanova hospital has gone a month without any new admission for the virus is a good indicator for hope. However, public health suffers consequences, such as an increase in mental health emergencies or the need to recover care for chronic patients.

And it is that one of the most direct collateral effects of the SARS-CoV-2 infection is the appearance of persistent Covid, a prolongation of the disease that maintains the symptoms of the virus in the long term. It is estimated that around 6% of people who become infected end up having persistent sequelae, essentially fatigue, muscle weakness, headache, loss of taste and even short-term memory. There are many challenges that arise.

If we have learned anything in these two years, it is that investing in public health and scientific research is good business. But not everything is fixed with money. Hundreds of families have an open wound due to a poorly closed mourning, not having been able to even say goodbye to their loved ones admitted to hospitals or residences.

Dark times that seem to be behind us. Finally!