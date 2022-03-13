Tom Holland Has One Big ‘Spider-Man’ Regret For Involving Andrew Garfield

It’s safe to say that Marvel fans were pleased with the outcome of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film bridged the gap between three generations of on-screen Spiderman adaptations put current star Tom Holland at the helm, but also brought back multiple villains from the franchise’s past, not to mention former Spider-Men Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

While Holland has been nothing but effusive in praising both Holland and Maguire, he did have regrets about the movie involving Garfield. Let’s take a closer look at how Marvel put this amazing trio together and what Holland said was his biggest regret.

Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield Hold a Special Place in the ‘Spider-Man’ Universe

(LR): Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland attend the GQ Men Of The Year 2021 Party at the West Hollywood EDITION on November 18, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GQ

Holland is the current version of Peter Parker from the MCU, and he’s a huge hit with fans. First appeared in 2016 Captain America: Civil War. He was recruited by Tony Stark to join his superhero vs. superhero battle in that movie. After Disney and Sony reached an agreement to share the character, Spider-Man officially joined the MCU. Subsequently, Holland appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Garfield was the second actor to take up the mantle of Spider-Man. He first appeared as a web shooter in 2012. The amazing Spider Man. He also appeared in a sequel, The incredible Spider-Man 2. Sony had plans for a trilogy that fell through. This left out many Spiderman projects, including a rumored Sinister Six spin-off.

Sony continues to move forward with multiple Spiderman-related projects such as Poison Serie, Morbiusand a plan lady web adaptation.

Tom Holland’s regret in ‘Spider-Man’ for involving Andrew Garfield

Fans may love Holland’s version of the character now. But the talented and versatile Garfield was also a popular choice as Spider-Man. Holland and Garfield seem to get along very well if the press tour for this latest film is any indication. However, Holland had some regrets about Garfield.

Holland regretted not calling Garfield after being cast as Spider-Man. “One thing I can remember now with some clarity and regret is that I never called [Garfield] when I took over as Spider-Man,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Holland added that he then put himself in Garfield’s shoes, thinking about how he would feel if he were in the same position. “If someone had told me after my second movie that it was over and that this other kid would take over, it would have broken my heart.

While Holland wanted “to have the opportunity to make amends with [Garfield],” he saw no way home like your chance to do it.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ gave fans a chance to see Garfield and Holland together

Then how Spider-Man: No Way Home let Garfield and Holland share a connection? From a narrative perspective, it was quite satisfying.

Garfield’s abrupt departure from the series left a plot thread unresolved: his character watches his girlfriend, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), die at the end of the second film, unable to save her. On no way home, a third act scene sees Garfield’s Parker saving MJ (Zendaya) from perishing in a similar situation. It’s a satisfying resolution for the character of Garfield. He gave him one more chance to be a hero and close out that aspect of his emotional arc.

Holland may not have said anything to Garfield when he first got the role. But by sharing the screen with him, she was able to let him finish what she had started.

