Tom Holland Has One Big ‘Spider-Man’ Regret For Involving Andrew Garfield

It’s safe to say that Marvel fans were pleased with the outcome of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film bridged the gap between three generations of on-screen Spiderman adaptations put current star Tom Holland at the helm, but also brought back multiple villains from the franchise’s past, not to mention former Spider-Men Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

While Holland has been nothing but effusive in praising both Holland and Maguire, he did have regrets about the movie involving Garfield. Let’s take a closer look at how Marvel put this amazing trio together and what Holland said was his biggest regret.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker