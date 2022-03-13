Tom Hanks auctioned off one of his prized cars: a Fiat 126

The Tom Hanks Fiat 126 it was auctioned for $91,000, which is more than twenty times its original value. The Californian actor has shown his passion for the Italian manufacturer for a long time, but this time he has decided to go one step further. His Fiat 126 model 1974which was given to him in 2017 by the Polish city of Bieslso-Biala, —where the historic plant of Fiatnow Stellantis—was put up for auction in California, via Bring a Trailer.

How is the car?

The Tom Hanks Fiat 126 it has been customized as a true custom-built small car by the specialists at the BB Oldtimer garage in Bielsko-Biała. The interior is painted white, as is the bodywork, while the leather on the seats and upholstery is acid green, the interior is finished in aluminum and wood. There are even seat belts that didn’t even exist in 1974. The entire interior has been redone by Carlex Design from Czechowice-Dziedzice. This vintage car gem includes specially embroidered covers on the backs of the front seats, matching the dashboard and the handles of the door locks, which were handcrafted from pieces of old typewriters.

Tom Hanks’ Fiat 126. Instagram: @bringatrailer

A very special interior

Inside, unique features include a quote from Forrest Gump (one of best tom hanks movies) at the top of the dash, a toy dog ​​perched on the rear window, and the royal signature of Tom Hanks on the driver’s door panel. On the outside, chrome bumpers and badges stand out. “Bielsko-Biała for Tom Hanks” and “One of One”. The white, two-spoke steering wheel has a silver centerline and frames an 80-mph speedometer with a fuel gauge; The odometer reads just under 300 miles. The aluminum board is engraved with the words “Bielsko-Biała for Tom Hanks” and is framed by black leather with green stitching.

charity auction

The Tom Hanks Fiat 126 It has also been meticulously redone, the last time was in November 2021. The 12-inch steel wheels are equipped with Debica Passio 135/80 tires and there is a spare wheel inside the front hood. Those who bought it also took home a magnificent pair of white leather gloves. However, it is important to note that the entire amount of the sale, including the auctioneer’s commission, will be donated to the Elizabeth Dole Foundation ya your Hidden Heroes Campaigna non-profit organization chaired twice by Oscar Award winnerdedicated to providing resources and support to military caregivers, those who provide home care to wounded military personnel and veterans.

Article originally published in GQ Italy.