Thor: Love and Thunder would begin additional filming in the coming weeks

Although some figures of Thor: Love and ThunderMarvel Studios would still have work to do on the film and according to a report the company would be preparing to start additional filming on the next film of the god of thunder.

Specifically, according to The Wrap, Thor: Love and Thunder “He will be back for additional filming in the coming weeks.”

Thor: Love and Thunder It concluded its main shooting in June 2021, however, it is common for films of this scale to have additional recordings to improve elements of either the story or the visual proposal of the film itself.

In that sense, this would not represent anything particularly bad or good for the film commanded by Taika Waititi and for now, unlike what happened when Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness began its additional filming, the nature of these new filmings is unknown.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be set after the events of Avengers: Endgame and, in addition to resuming the adventures of the version of Thor played by Chris Hemsworth, it will bring to the big screen the transformation of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) into Mighty Thor and will include Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) as its great villain. All while characters from Thor: Ragnarök as Korg and Valkyrie will also return and the Guardians of the Galaxy will have a cameo.

the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder It is scheduled for July of this year and Taika Waititi himself recently felt that its tone would be very similar to the previous film of the son of Odin.