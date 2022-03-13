They will make transparent the exercise of federal contributions – El Sol del Centro

With the objective of guarantee a good exercise of federal contributions directed to the municipalities of the entity, liaisons from each region of the state received training for the Planning of Resources of the Contribution Fund for Social Infrastructure.

Links of the 11 municipalities of Aguascalientes were informed about the correct and responsible management of the resources granted by the federation, that can be used in basic infrastructure, drinking water, sewage, drainage, among others, however, they should be directed to more vulnerable areas.

According to Silvia Licón Dávila, in charge of the office of the Welfare Secretariat in the entity, she stressed that budget which makes up the background, It is made up of 380 million 213 thousand 334 pesos, only for the fiscal year of this year; Likewise, he referred that the allocation of the resource corresponds to the federal government, which is in charge of carrying out a corresponding study regarding the needs of each municipality and subsequently allocating the budget to each of these.

“They are links that apply that fund that comes from the federal government, it is a contribution fund for social infrastructure.

The objective is to train the people who are going to apply these funds that aim to combat poverty, so that the money is directed to the areas with the greatest needs”the official stated.

Finally, he argued that the event – ​​traininghad the objective of informing municipal officials of the guidelines for the exercise of the budget and also making it transparent, this with the intention of that the resource is used in the most vulnerable areas and benefits those most in need.

