These are the actors who left the screens after their debut

Is there anyone who hears the name mentioned Jack Sparrow and don’t immediately think about Johnny Depp? Or that when talking about the mad hatter he doesn’t think of Johnny Depp? Even think of ‘Scissorhands’ and not think of Johnny Depp. It is clear that Depp has created quite a few iconic characters in his carrer.

The truth is that without the actors there could be no big productions on the big screen. Some use questionable methods to prepare, such as Jared Leto, who used the technique known as method acting for his Joker in the film ‘The Suicide Squad’. However, not all performers have been able to develop a great diversity of characters.

Many artists, or because they arrived very youths to the industry or because they made a single character too characteristic, they have not been able to replicate the success of the great characters that brought them to fame.

These artists became recognized throughout the world, but many did not achieve it with their names, but with those characters who captivated millions in the cinemas and, now with streaming platforms, from the comfort of their televisions and computers.

Danny Lloyd

Danny Lloyd played Danny Torrance in the film ‘The Shining’. Photo: Capture

The little boy played Danny Torrance, son of the character who Jack Nicholson brought to life in ‘The glow‘.

According to IMDb, Lloyd was selected for this character because, despite his young age, he had the ability to to concentrate for long periods on the same task.

Stanley Kubrick’s film is a classic of horror cinema. Based on the book of the same name by the American Stephen King, who has been dubbed the master of terror, the film has iconic scenes that have become memes and, of course, also objects of study in the cinema: his shots with the character in the center and symmetrical frames, the ax blows of Jack Torrance against the bathroom door and even the face of horror on the face of the actress and model Shelley Duvall are some of the most important.

Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin starred in the ‘My Poor Little Angel’ movies. Photo: Capture

He became famous with the occurrences of ‘My poor little angel’, inventing traps with the sophistication of an engineer.

Macaulay Culkin was an actor from a very young age. He was also in the movie ‘Richie Rich‘ about the lonely son of millionaires, but definitely the high point of his career was when he had a small role in the music video for the song ‘Bad’, by michael jackson

After his parents’ divorce he fell into depression and in 2004 he was arrested for possession of marijuana in Oklahoma, according to the IMDb website.

Now, he stays away from the tabloids and is the father of a girl with the former Disney actress. Brenda Song.

Jake Lloyd

Jake Lloyd played Aakin Skywalker in the ‘Star Wars’ saga. Photo: Capture

This almost unknown actor played Anakin Skywalker in ‘The Phantom Menace‘. The film received harsh criticism among fans of the ‘Star Wars’ saga, especially for how inexpressive the young Anakin was.

At the time, even Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, defended him: “I know what it’s like to have a bad script.”

At the age of 19, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was arrested once for reckless driving in 2015.

The actor also played the son of arnold schwarzenegger in ‘The Promised Gift’, but retired from the industry in 2001.

Mark Hamil

Mark Hamill participated in the ‘Star Wars’ saga and was the voice of the Joker in ‘Batman; the animated series’. Photo: Capture

Several of the actors who passed through the cameras that brought ‘Star Wars’ to the world and to theaters did not go on to have successful careers. The case of Hamill, who gave life to the young Luke Skywalkeris a confusing one.

Although he did not appear on screen again, he has provided the voice for characters such as Joker in ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ from 1992.

In addition, he gave the voice to the Lord of Fire: Ozai, the feared villain of the Nickelodeon series ‘Avatar the last Airbender‘. Though he’s not on screen, Hamill attends conventions where ‘Star Wars’ fans gather.

“Sometimes fans come up to me and tell me they met their date in line to see ‘Star Wars,'” Hamill said, according to IMDb.

jack gleeson

King Joffrey from the series ‘Game of Thrones’ was played by Jack Gleeson. Photo: Capture

This talented young man immortalized the King Joffrey, from the acclaimed HBO series ‘Game of Thrones’.

The story, based on the fantasy series “A Song of Ice and Fire,” by author George RR Martin, was a resounding success and one of the most watched series of the decade. But with its success came criticism.

On meme pages like 9gag there was a barrage of publications that mocked, week after week, what happened in the episodes of the series. One of his most hated characters for his cruelty and tyranny was undoubtedly King Joffrey.

One of the most popular memes recalled that the actor Jack Gleeson had appeared in the Christopher Nolan movie: ‘The Dark Knight’. There Batman saves his life, so the viewers regretted that he had not let the little boy die.

Unfortunately, Jack Gleeson also received death threats and made the decision to permanently retire from acting.

Lacey Chabert

Regina George’s best friend on ‘Mean Girls’ was played by Lacey Chabert. Photo: Capture

“On Wednesdays we dress in pink” is one of the most popular phrases of ‘Mean Girls’film produced by comedian tina fey. This film has achieved a cult following, and some of its fans wear pink every October 3 due to another famous phrase from the film.

Lacey Chabert played the malicious Gretchen Wienersone of the annoying girls who accompanied regina george in every instant. After his performance in this film, however, not much has been heard from Chabert.

As in the case of Mark Hamill, Chabert is not that he has stopped acting, but that he also did it off camera.

He lent his voice for the role of eliza thornberry in the series that followed the eccentric family ‘The Thornberrys’. Not since the 2000s has she had a role as iconic as the gossipy Gretchen, and the last productions she’s had leading roles in are Christmas romances like ‘Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe‘.

Elijah Wood

Frodo one of the characters in the film ‘The Lord of the Rings’ was in charge of the actor Elijah Wood. Photo: Capture

Before the resounding success of ‘Harry Potter’, thinking about fantasy meant thinking about the series of books and movies ‘The Lord of the rings‘. What started as a trilogy, later had more creations, both from the author JRR Tolkien and from the movies.

Elijah Wood played Frodo Bagginsthe hobbit who carried the ‘one ring’ to Mordor with a group of magical creatures and humans.

Although he had a leading role in the movie about English hooligans ‘Green Street Hooligans’, and also in the series ‘Wilfred’ in which he talks to a dog -or something like that because he is a man dressed as a dog-, Elijah Wood has forever etched in the memory of fans as the sweet and persistent Frodo.