The two books that Chris Pratt read to gain muscle

Many of us knew Chris Pratt for his role in ‘Parks and Recreation’ the hilarious comedy and political satire about the parks and gardens department of the small town of Pawnee, Indiana.

In the series, Pratt played Andy Dwyer, the boyfriend of Ann (Rashida Jones), a clumsy, lazy, and slightly chubby (but very funny) guy, who was meant to be a secondary character in some episodes of the first season but ended up gaining a gap between the protagonists.

Chris Pratt in ‘Parks and recreation’ NBCUniversal

But it happened that, some time after establishing himself in this role, Pratt got the opportunity to star in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lord, and for this, since we are talking about a Marvel movie, Prat’s body had to change radically.

Chris got down to it and with the help of some personal trainers managed to lose no less than 27 kilos in just seven monthsa transformation that became one of the main advertising claims of the first installment of the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ series.

Many wondered how Pratt managed to make such a change in such a short time and the actor finally revealed his secret in a recent Instagram post.

The actor said that those who had helped him in this transformation were Simon Waterson, also responsible for getting Daniel Craig, Tom Hiddleston and John Boyega into shape, and Duffy Gaver, of whom Chris Hemsworth has also declared himself a fan.

Specifically, Pratt talked about two books by these two coaches that had changed his life and made it easier for him to have a superhero body.

They were about ‘Intelligent Fitness: The Smart Way to Reboot Your Body and Get in Shape’ (Exercise Smart: The Best Way to Reboot Your Body and Get Fit) by Simon Waterson and ‘HeroMaker. 12 weeks to superhero fit’ (Hero Maker. How to Have a Superhero Body in 12 Weeks) by Duffy Gaver.

In the first of them, the trainer, who used to be Marine and is one of the most sought-after personal trainers in Hollywood, presents a method based on training, recovery and nutritionwith a practical and very accessible approach, which focuses on improving physical fitness and not just aesthetic improvement.

A method that can also be practiced by anyone regardless of their age or physical condition, simply by adapting the objectives and times. Many actors besides Pratt, such as Benedict Cumberbatch or Chris Evans, have praised this coach.

For his part, Duffy Gaver, the author of ‘Hero Maker’ is also a former United States Marine who, in addition to Pratt and Hemsworth, has worked with Scarlett Johansson or Brad Pitt. Gaver defends an old-fashioned method, stating that when Larry Scott became Mr. Olympia in 1965, 99% of the current technology to get in shape did not exist.

the preparer uses elements that cannot be bought such as will, discipline and desire to achieve the objectives of its clients, proposing a real change of life. Gaver provides many tricks and training so that we can become true superheroes.

