The time Robert Pattinson and Katy Perry sang drunk in a karaoke proving that they are friendship goals – Movie News

Right now Robert Pattinson is conquering screens around the world by presenting the new version of Bruce Wayne in ‘The Batman’, but did you know that he once spent a night of partying and karaoke with Katy Perry?

Robert Pattinson presented a version of Bruce Wayne depressed and full of rage, which gives The Batman a special touch in relation to the rest of the bat detective movies. However, his life is far from having these touches of darkness and There is a video on social networks where he appears enjoying the night, some drinks and the company of… Katy Perry?

This 49-second clip shows Pattinson and Perry inside a shimmering room of neon lights and a few strobes, without forgetting the classic disco sphere that no serious karaoke player should forget.

This is the moment that proves the friendship of Robert Pattinson and Katy Perry.



With drinks in hand, this pair is singing, or at least trying to, a version of “I’ll Make Love Love To You” by Boyz II Men, one of the most popular songs of 1994. And depending on how cheesy you are, you’ll probably still have it hidden somewhere in your playlist.

“This chair is too high to make love”, Katy Perry mentions, taking into account that the song in turn speaks precisely of a love encounter. At that moment, she gets up and decides to sit on Robert Pattinson’s legs; the song continued and they had to continue with her karaoke show.

And shortly before the end of the video, Pattinson mentions “let’s slow down” while keeping his eyes on what could be the karaoke screenwhich is probably why you wanted to slow down the song.

The Twitter post was made via the Robsfilms account with the following message: “Thinking of Robert Pattinson and Katy Perry drunkenly singing karaoke in 2008. How is this real!” The video is currently on its way to surpassing three thousand interactions. Seriously, you can’t miss it.